Yes, you can be outside this summer and avoid ticks. These are the tips to know.
Don't get ticked off; get the ticks off
If you plan on spending any time outdoors this summer, preventing tick bites should be a priority. These spider-like parasites are primarily found in wooded, grassy and brush-filled areas, and while more prevalent in the northeastern U.S. and parts of the Midwest, they live in every state and can be picked up during hikes, dog walks and backyard barbecues. Tick bites can also cause diseases like Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Heartland virus, so it is critical to avoid contact whenever possible. Here are tips to keep you, your family and pets safe.
Dress to repel
Protect your skin by covering it. Wear long pants, light-colored long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes, tucking your pants into your socks. Spray clothing, boots and camping gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide, or purchase pretreated garments. Some tick-repellent clothes and accessories have mesh elements, and it is a "combination of these kinds of features — chemical treatment and design — that work best to keep you comfortable," said Popular Mechanics.
Carry tick repellent
DEET is another "effective" tick repellent and can be found in sprays and wipes, The Strategist said. Look for products with an active DEET concentration of 20% to 30%, which will last on the skin for a maximum of eight hours. Off!'s Deep Woods aerosol repellent is a "cost-effective solution for families and groups of friends," while the Deep Woods repellent towelettes are easier to apply and safer to use in an enclosed space. Do not use DEET products along with lotions and sunscreens, as this will decrease efficacy.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Do spot checks
Most ticks move slowly, taking their time crawling on your skin before latching and feasting on your blood. Once a tick settles in, it could feed for several days, increasing the risk of it spitting an "infectious dose of whatever germ it might be carrying into you," Thomas Mather, director of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Disease, said to NPR. Doing frequent spot checks makes it easier to catch a tick before the tick can get too comfortable. Look everywhere, including in the hair and under arms, and do a final check of your clothes and body when you are inside and before taking a shower — this will rinse off any ticks you may have missed.
Clean up your yard
Ticks dwell in tall grass, bushes, shaded spots and wooded areas, where it is easy for them to wait until a person or animal walks by and they can climb onto them. Steer clear of these conditions while out on walks or playing with kids, and do some clean up work in your own yard. Regularly mow the lawn, prune bushes, weed overgrown gardens and pick up debris like leaf piles.
Protect your pets in advance
Check with your vet about outfitting your dog or cat with a flea and tick collar, or using an oral or topical treatment on your pup (most topical repellents cleared for use in dogs are "super toxic" to cats, The Strategist notes). They can also wear tick-repellant clothing, like Insect Shield's "odorless and surprisingly stylish" red paisley bandana sprayed with permethrin. Do thorough spot checks in their fur (especially in cats and dogs with longer hair, where ticks can hide easier), beneath collars, under tails, in ears and between toes.
How to remove a tick
Take a pair of tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible; do not use your fingers or touch the tick with your bare hands. Carefully pull the tick upward, without squeezing the body, then use a disinfectant to clean the area. This is the same method to use when removing ticks from pets. Do not use petroleum jelly or nail polish on the tick, and do not light a match and burn it.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Seek medical attention if you are unable to remove all of the tick, a rash appears, you develop flu-like symptoms or the skin turns red and begins to ooze. You should monitor skin for 30 days after a bite.
A few more things to know about ticks
Ticks like humidity, and with climate change causing warmer temperatures, tick populations are booming. Since 2019, there has been an increase in the number of people becoming sick from tick bites, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, but not all tick bites result in illnesses. "If you remove a tick within 24 hours of attachment, it's fairly unlikely that you will get infected," Sam Telford, an infectious diseases expert at Tufts University, told The Associated Press.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp: a wellness haven in northern Belgium
The Week Recommends This luxury hotel is set within a painstakingly restored ancient monastery
-
July 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump going after the Fed, Superman's immigration papers, and the Colbert canary in the coal mine
-
Thailand's monk sex scandal
In The Spotlight New accusations involving illicit sex and blackmail have shaken the nation and opened a debate on the privileges monks enjoy
-
What happened to Air India Flight 171?
Today's Big Question Preliminary report reveals 'fundamental reason' why jet crashed, but questions remain about whether it was 'deliberate, accidental or if a technical fault was responsible'
-
Why Iranian cities are banning dog walking
Under The Radar Our four-legged friends are a 'contentious topic' in the Islamic Republic
-
Tash Aw's 6 favorite books about forbidden love
Feature The Malaysian novelist recommends works by James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, and more
-
6 lounge-ready homes with conversation pits
Feature Featuring a terrazzo-flanked pit in California and a fire-side pit in Nevada
-
6 elegant Queen Anne Victorian homes
Feature Featuring original diamond-glass doors in New York and a registered historic landmark in Arkansas
-
What's wrong with America's air traffic control systems?
Today's Big Question The radios and radar keep going out at Newark International
-
6 isolated homes for hermits
Feature Featuring a secluded ranch on 560 acres in New Mexico and a home inspired by a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse in Colorado
-
Amor Towles' 6 favorite books from the 1950s
Feature The author recommends works by Vladimir Nabokov, Jack Kerouac, and more