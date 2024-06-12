Take a hike with these 8 helpful products
Be prepared for almost anything on your trek
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
For a day hike, you want to pack light and with intention. Maybe those streamlined options include stabilizing aluminum trekking poles, a compass designed to lead you down the right path and an ever-handy tick remover.
Adirondack Fragrance Farm bug wipes
Keep bugs at bay with these wipes from Adirondack Fragrance Farm in New York. Infused with a blend of essential oils that repel mosquitos and black flies, they come in small pouches that can easily be tucked in your backpack (after use, be sure to throw the wipe away in the nearest trash can or put it in your bag — leave no trace!). Each package of wipes is handmade to order.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
$12, Adirondack Fragrance Farms
Bug Bite Thing tick remover
Should a tick land on your skin during a hike, you want to get it off immediately. The stainless steel Bug Bite Thing tick remover fits perfectly in any pocket and is double-sided, so you can use the fine-tipped tweezers for small ticks and slotted scoops for larger ones. The tool works on pets, too.
$11.99, Amazon
Columbia Bora Bora II Booney hat
Skin protection is important on the trail, and slathering on sunscreen and wearing a good hat go hand in hand. Block harmful UVA and UVB rays with the Columbia Bora Bora Booney hat, made of lightweight nylon with an adjustable chin strap and three-inch brim. It provides "impressive" defense "without causing you to overheat," Travel + Leisure said. The mesh paneling allows air flow while the moisture-wicking headband "absorbs sweat from your skin and disperses it throughout the material" to keep you cool.
$30, Columbia
Hydro Flask Trail Series lightweight water bottle
The Hydro Flask Trail Series water bottle won't weigh down your backpack, even when full. Made of stainless steel, this lightweight and leakproof bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours thanks to its "great insulation properties," Outdoor Life said, and the bottle features a handle that is "convenient to loop or clip to your bag."
Starting at $44.95, Amazon
LEKI Makalu Cork Lite aluminum trekking poles
Trekking poles are invaluable. They provide stability while going across rugged and uneven terrain, help you power up steep hills and keep you balanced during the eventual descent. For year-round trekking, the aluminum Makalu Lite Cork poles are a "solid pick," Popular Mechanics said, with locks that are "easy to adjust and lock on the fly." The cork handles are also "incredibly comfortable," with thin wrist straps offering "enough slack to fit even the largest hands."
$149.95, Amazon
Osprey Hikelite 18L hiking backpack
When hiking, you want a good backpack that can hold up step-by-step, mile-after-mile. The Osprey Hikelite passes the test, with 18 liters of storage and a hydration sleeve that can hold up to three liters of water. It has smartly thought-out attributes, like a mesh back panel, trekking pole attachment, integrated rain cover and anti-scratch pocket for sunglasses, plus supportive straps that let you breathe.
$100, Amazon
Suunto MC-2 compass
On a long hike, avoid relying on a smartphone for directions — if you lose service or the battery dies, you are on your own. Always bring a map and a compass, like the Suunto MC-2. This device packs a punch, with a "wide range of tools and uses" that work for "any need and any level of navigational skill," Outdoor Life said. Features include an integrated clinometer to measure slope gradient, a baseplate with magnifying lens and adjustable declination correction. For a less comprehensive but more economical option, consider the Suunto A-30 compass.
$70, Amazon
Whistles for Life Tri-Power whistle
This is an object you hope to never use while hiking, but are glad to have at hand. In case of emergency, grab the Tri-Power whistle and blow. The sound it emits reaches 120 decibels, so it can be heard above emergency sirens and roaring wind. The whistle is designed so you can hold it with wet, cold or gloved hands or use it hands-free and comes with a clip so you can attach it to your backpack.
$7.95, REI
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
A massive copper shortage is on the horizon
Under the Radar It is estimated that mines will only meet 80% of copper needs by 2030
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to save as a guest this wedding season
The Explainer The necessary gifts, approved outfits and required travel can really add up
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Isles of Scilly: discover the abundant joys of island life
The Week Recommends Ramble, sail and feast your way around Scilly to experience a region like no other
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Silent travel: life-changing or just another wellness fad?
The Week Recommends From lower stress levels to better sleep, these secluded retreats promise a slew of benefits
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this summer
The Week Recommends Let your hair down at some stand-up shows
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The UK's most authentic farm-to-table restaurants
The Week Recommends These eco-friendly eateries are showcasing the country’s best ingredients
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 standout restaurants worth visiting this summer
The Week Recommends Cafés upending norms, a rooftop with natural wine and Sicilian eats and a Pacific Northwest bistro
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in June, from 'House of the Dragon' to 'The Bear'
The Week Recommends The return of an HBO fantasy epic, another 'Star Wars' show and more yelling in the kitchen
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley stars as 'tenacious' heroine
The Week Recommends The film explores the story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the Channel
By The Week UK Published
-
Viola's Room: a 'darkly alluring' gothic tale
The Week Recommends Immersive theatre company returns with this eerie production narrated by Helena Bonham Carter
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published