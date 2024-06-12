Take a hike with these 8 helpful products

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

For a day hike, you want to pack light and with intention. Maybe those streamlined options include stabilizing aluminum trekking poles, a compass designed to lead you down the right path and an ever-handy tick remover.

Adirondack Fragrance Farm bug wipes

No one wants to take bug bites home as souvenirs (Image credit: Adirondack Fragrance Farm)

Keep bugs at bay with these wipes from Adirondack Fragrance Farm in New York. Infused with a blend of essential oils that repel mosquitos and black flies, they come in small pouches that can easily be tucked in your backpack (after use, be sure to throw the wipe away in the nearest trash can or put it in your bag — leave no trace!). Each package of wipes is handmade to order.

$12, Adirondack Fragrance Farms

Bug Bite Thing tick remover

This tick remover works on people and pets (Image credit: Bug Bite Thing)

Should a tick land on your skin during a hike, you want to get it off immediately. The stainless steel Bug Bite Thing tick remover fits perfectly in any pocket and is double-sided, so you can use the fine-tipped tweezers for small ticks and slotted scoops for larger ones. The tool works on pets, too.

$11.99, Amazon

Columbia Bora Bora II Booney hat

The three-inch brim keeps away harmful rays (Image credit: Columbia)

Skin protection is important on the trail, and slathering on sunscreen and wearing a good hat go hand in hand. Block harmful UVA and UVB rays with the Columbia Bora Bora Booney hat, made of lightweight nylon with an adjustable chin strap and three-inch brim. It provides "impressive" defense "without causing you to overheat," Travel + Leisure said. The mesh paneling allows air flow while the moisture-wicking headband "absorbs sweat from your skin and disperses it throughout the material" to keep you cool.

$30, Columbia

Hydro Flask Trail Series lightweight water bottle

Put ice in and your water will stay cold for up to 24 hours (Image credit: Hydro Flask)

The Hydro Flask Trail Series water bottle won't weigh down your backpack, even when full. Made of stainless steel, this lightweight and leakproof bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours thanks to its "great insulation properties," Outdoor Life said, and the bottle features a handle that is "convenient to loop or clip to your bag."

Starting at $44.95, Amazon

LEKI Makalu Cork Lite aluminum trekking poles

These adjustable trekking poles are a lifesaver on rough terrain (Image credit: LEKI)

Trekking poles are invaluable. They provide stability while going across rugged and uneven terrain, help you power up steep hills and keep you balanced during the eventual descent. For year-round trekking, the aluminum Makalu Lite Cork poles are a "solid pick," Popular Mechanics said, with locks that are "easy to adjust and lock on the fly." The cork handles are also "incredibly comfortable," with thin wrist straps offering "enough slack to fit even the largest hands."

$149.95, Amazon

Osprey Hikelite 18L hiking backpack

Everything you need for a day hike will fit in this lightweight backpack (Image credit: Osprey)

When hiking, you want a good backpack that can hold up step-by-step, mile-after-mile. The Osprey Hikelite passes the test, with 18 liters of storage and a hydration sleeve that can hold up to three liters of water. It has smartly thought-out attributes, like a mesh back panel, trekking pole attachment, integrated rain cover and anti-scratch pocket for sunglasses, plus supportive straps that let you breathe.

$100, Amazon

Suunto MC-2 compass

This compass will help you sharpen your navigational skills (Image credit: Suunto)

On a long hike, avoid relying on a smartphone for directions — if you lose service or the battery dies, you are on your own. Always bring a map and a compass, like the Suunto MC-2. This device packs a punch, with a "wide range of tools and uses" that work for "any need and any level of navigational skill," Outdoor Life said. Features include an integrated clinometer to measure slope gradient, a baseplate with magnifying lens and adjustable declination correction. For a less comprehensive but more economical option, consider the Suunto A-30 compass.

$70, Amazon

Whistles for Life Tri-Power whistle

Hook this whistle onto your backpack in case of emergency (Image credit: Whistles for Life)

This is an object you hope to never use while hiking, but are glad to have at hand. In case of emergency, grab the Tri-Power whistle and blow. The sound it emits reaches 120 decibels, so it can be heard above emergency sirens and roaring wind. The whistle is designed so you can hold it with wet, cold or gloved hands or use it hands-free and comes with a clip so you can attach it to your backpack.

$7.95, REI