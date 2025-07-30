Not every hike has to wipe you out. These 7 treks are easy-breezy.

No breathless fall-down after these simple jaunts

Yosemite Falls reflected in the water below
A short trek on the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail brings hikers right up to the water
(Image credit: Anna Gorin / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Grueling does not always equal gratifying in the hiking world. Instead, take a leisurely stroll along these seven short, accessible trails and be rewarded with gorgeous views, intriguing sights and a moderate heart rate.

Boreal Life Trail near Paul Smiths, New York

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸