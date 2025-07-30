Not every hike has to wipe you out. These 7 treks are easy-breezy.

Grueling does not always equal gratifying in the hiking world. Instead, take a leisurely stroll along these seven short, accessible trails and be rewarded with gorgeous views, intriguing sights and a moderate heart rate.

Boreal Life Trail near Paul Smiths, New York

Wildflowers add color to the Boreal Life Trail (Image credit: Christine Rose Photography / Getty Images)

During spring and summer, this 1.6-mile loop is surrounded by wildflowers, with "pink lady's slippers, marsh marigolds and blue flag iris on brilliant display," said National Geographic. Prime bird watching opportunities also await: Boreal Life is a designated New York Birding Trail and an excellent place to "spot black-backed woodpeckers, Canada jays and boreal chickadees."

Braille Trail at Elephant Rocks State Park in Missouri

The Braille Trail makes it easier for everyone to see the Elephant Rocks (Image credit: John Elk III / Getty Images)

Elephant Rocks State Park is filled with "delightfully unique" pink granite boulders, Midwest Living said, and thanks to the 1-mile Braille Trail, everyone can enjoy them. The paved path was designed for people with visual or physical disabilities, and there are interpretive signs in braille along the way. After exploring the maze of rocks, head to the old quarry site, where Missouri red granite was once produced.

Glacier View Loop Trail at Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska

Exit Glacier is one of the world's most visited glaciers (Image credit: Chase Swift / Getty Images)

In about 20 minutes, you can get from your car to the icy blue wonder that is Exit Glacier. This is one of Alaska's most accessible glaciers, with the Exit Glacier Nature Center right off the road. The one-mile loop trail first goes through cottonwood forest before reaching a vista where you can see the Exit Glacier and Harding Icefield. Make the experience even better by stopping at the visitor's center first and asking to take a park ranger-guided walk.

Lower Yosemite Fall Trail at Yosemite National Park in California

Yosemite Falls sees peak flow in May (Image credit: Simon Dannhauer / Getty Images)

This one is short and sweet. The 1-mile loop trail brings you straight to Lower Yosemite Fall — so close to the action that you almost certainly will feel its spray. Along the walk, there are stunning views of the Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls, which together form one of the tallest waterfalls in North America. There are also displays noting the area's cultural and natural history.

Miners Castle Trail at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan

The cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are sacred to the Anishinaabe, also known as Ojibwe (Image credit: scgerding / Getty Images)

This half-mile loop provides "front-row views" of Miners Castle, a "geographical masterpiece" and the "most photographed rock formation" on Lake Superior, USA Today said. Between lookout points, read the interpretive exhibits to learn more about how the colorful "towering turrets" were formed over time.

Petroglyph Wall Trail at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada

It is worth exploring all of fiery Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Image credit: trekandshoot / Getty Images)

You don't have to go far here to see ancient treasures. This "most beginner-friendly" .2-mile trail crosses a wash and then drops you in front of "centuries-old rock art," said Travel and Leisure. The petroglyphs, estimated to be more than 800 years old, are just one of the sights on this trail — you might also "spot desert wildlife, including lizards, toads and hawks."

Upper Geyser Basin Trail at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming

Old Faithful can be viewed from the trail (Image credit: Danny Lehman / Getty Images)

The "pretty darn incredible" 1.5-mile Upper Geyser Basin Trail winds past some of Yellowstone's biggest hits, including Old Faithful and several other geysers and hot springs, said Outside. Expect great views and plenty of photo opportunities. Time your trek by downloading the GeysterTimes app and looking up eruption ETAs.