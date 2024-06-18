5 downright temperate places to hike this summer

This summer, do not let sweltering temperatures force you to put your hiking boots away. There are plenty of places to go on a temperate trek, from the wilds of Alaska to the caves of Kentucky. When you go to one of the following five spots, the calendar may show July, but the cool air says otherwise.

Duluth, Minnesota

Lake Superior is the world's largest freshwater lake by surface area (Image credit: Brad L / 500px / Getty Images)

Its prime position on Lake Superior is a boon for Duluth in the summer, when the mercury rarely goes higher than 76 degrees. These mild temperatures draw people to the lake and Duluth's 200 miles of paved and natural-surface hiking trails, which weave through the city, its parks and woodlands. Adventurers of all skill levels will feel comfortable here. The accessible half-mile Chambers Grove Park Interpretative Trail goes by historical landmarks, like the first rail bed built in Duluth, while the dirt Ely's Peak loop boasts beautiful views of the St. Louis River. From Duluth, you can also access the rugged, 300-mile-long Superior Hiking Trail.

Haleakala National Park, Hawaii

Haleakala National Park spans more than 30,000 acres (Image credit: Pierre Leclerc Photography / Getty Images)

Haleakala National Park on Maui is split into two distinct districts: Summit and Kipahulu. The Summit area has more than 30 miles of hiking trails that take you past endemic silversword, ancient lava flows and cinders. The strenuous 11-mile Sliding Sands hike leads down into the famed Haleakala crater and to the 65-foot-deep Kawilinau volcanic pit, with otherworldly views along the way. Year-round, temperatures are typically between 30 and 65 degrees, and if you start your day early by watching the sunrise from the top of the park, dress for the cold — it is usually in the 40s at the summit. The Kipahulu district of the park is more verdant and the spot to see waterfalls and a bamboo forest but gets hot and humid.

Igloo Creek Campground, Denali Park, Alaska

You might spot Dall sheep from the Igloo Creek Campground (Image credit: Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hikers looking for abundant trails in a cooler spot will find this near the Igloo Creek Campground in Denali National Park and Preserve. During the summer, highs are typically in the 60s, and rain can be expected, making temperatures drop further. This small campground has just seven tent spots and is in a serene area between Cathedral Mountain and Igloo Mountain, right alongside Igloo Creek. Whether you are hiking one of the nearby trails or hanging out in camp, be on the lookout for wildlife — arctic ground squirrels and snowshoe hare are the most likely to be spotted, but sometimes grizzly bears, wolves and Dall sheep make appearances.

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Cool off in Mammoth Cave's natural air conditioning (Image credit: Mark C. Stevens / Getty Images)

It may be hot and humid outside, but it is always crisp 54 degrees inside the Mammoth Cave. Put on your hiking shoes and sign up for one of the guided tours, like the Grand Avenue Tour. This takes visitors on a four-hour trek through slot canyons, tunnels and tubular passageways, with multiple hills and staircases to climb and descend. The park is home to the longest recorded cave system on Earth, and this informative tour will not only give you relief from the heat while getting your steps in but also share insight into Mammoth Cave's history and geology.

Mt. San Jacinto State Park, California

Part of the fun of visiting Mt. San Jacinto State Park is taking the tramway to the top (Image credit: Lisa Bronitt / Getty Images)

While everyone else is roasting down below in Palm Springs, you are breathing in the fresh air at the top of Mt. San Jacinto, where it is always 20 to 30 degrees cooler uring the summer. To get here, hop on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — the largest rotating tram car in the world — and enjoy a 10-minute ride over the rocky cliffs. Once you arrive at the Mountain Station, check out the natural history museum and observation decks and then embark on a hike through the wilderness. The park has more than 50 miles of trails, ranging from the short Long Valley Discovery Trail for beginners to the challenging 10-mile round-trip San Jacinto Peak hike that ends at the second highest point in Southern California. As a reward for your hard work, treat yourself to dinner at the cliffside Peaks Restaurant before you go back down to Palm Springs on the tramway.