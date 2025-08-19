'Enforcement of rulings remains spotty at best'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'China cries foul over Labubu counterfeits. That's rich.'
The Washington Post editorial board
"China, long known as the counterfeit capital of the world, has discovered a new respect for intellectual property," says The Washington Post editorial board. It's "hard to say what's more amusing about the meteoric rise of China's Labubu toys: the bizarre appearance of the dolls themselves or the fact that they've spawned knockoffs that are sometimes just as popular." Small businesses are "especially vulnerable to IP theft," and "American products deserve the same protections in China that Labubus get here."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Brand advertising on news sites isn't risky, it's absolutely necessary'
Mark Penn at USA Today
In a "political and economic climate where everything is constantly changing, more and more people are checking news websites on their phones," and "any sensible marketer would see a no-brainer opportunity there," says Mark Penn. Yet "many brands are completely withdrawn from digital news. Why? An irrational fear of 'brand safety.'" Brands that "don't invest in news now are missing out on the opportunity to drive real business results." The "time to advertise in news is now."
'I played in the NFL. Outrage over male cheerleaders is really about attempts to control masculinity.'
RK Russell at The Guardian
Of "all the existential threats facing professional football," who "could've predicted that what would truly rattle some fans was the sight of two men dancing on the sideline?" says RK Russell. The "people expressing outrage over male cheerleaders on the Vikings aren't talking about work ethic, talent or dedication." This "isn't about performance at all. It's about presence. It's about the mere existence and visibility of men on NFL cheer squads who don't conform."
'Iran's Hezbollah support could snarl US diplomacy'
Ali Rizk at The American Conservative
Escalation "with Iran over Hezbollah makes little sense in terms of American interests," says Ali Rizk. Despite "being badly battered following the two-month-long full-scale war with Israel late last year, Hezbollah remains an important strategic ally for Iran." Taking a "more forceful approach towards the disarmament of Hezbollah is likely to jeopardize any chances of a potential deal between Iran and the United States. It "would therefore be prudent for the Trump administration to ease its pressure."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Book reviews: 'King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution' and 'Gwyneth: The Biography'
Feature How the Iranian Revolution began and Gwyneth Paltrow's life in the spotlight
-
Garrett Graff's 6 favorite books that shine new light on World War II
Feature The author recommends works by James D. Hornfischer, Craig L. Symonds, and more
-
5 fun cycling tours that let you vacation on two wheels
The Week Recommends Gain a new perspective while pedaling
-
'This is exactly what technology should be doing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'We cannot rely on starving individuals to control their own refeeding'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'E-bikes have made our lives more complicated'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
The NCAA is a 'billion-dollar sports behemoth' that 'should not be a nonprofit'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why is Trump attacking Intel's CEO?
Today's Big Question Concerns about Lip-Bu Tan's Chinese connections
-
How astronaut Jim Lovell 'inspired generations'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'This is a coordinated campaign of harassment'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day