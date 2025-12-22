Deaths for children under 5 have gone up for the first time this century

Poor funding is the culprit

Illustration of two full-size lit candles alongside a much shorter candle with the flame snuffed out
Global aid has declined by more than 25% between 2024 and 2025
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)

After decades of progress, more children under the age of 5 are at risk of death than in previous years. Many of these deaths are preventable, given proper funding and resources. But international cuts to health and development aid have endangered millions of lives.

A rising toll

Just between this year and last year, global health assistance dropped from $49 billion to about $36 billion, which is more than a 25% decline. The U.S. has led the charge on funding cuts, as it has historically been the largest contributor of global aid in the world. But the U.S. was not the only country to reduce aid. Other high-income countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, “have also been making significant cuts as priorities have shifted,” said NPR. “While some countries have stepped up,” it unfortunately “does not make up for the cuts.” If funding cuts continue, between 12 million and 16 million more children could die by 2045, per the report.

Less money, more problems

Many of these deaths are the result of preventable or treatable conditions, including malaria, HIV/AIDS, pneumonia and diarrhea. In order to prevent further deaths, it is necessary to “double down on the most effective interventions,” including building “strong primary health systems and lifesaving vaccines,” Bill Gates, the chair of the Gates Foundation, said in the study. It is also important to “prioritize innovations that stretch each and every dollar” as well as “continue to support the development of next-generation innovations.” This includes vaccines with fewer dosage requirements and better use of data for disease intervention.

The countries most reliant on foreign aid and development assistance are “grappling with increasingly fragile health care systems and mounting debt as they try to tackle the leading causes of child mortality,” said CNN. President Donald Trump’s cuts to USAID have directly contributed to the deaths, as the U.S.’s funding for global health “remains two-thirds below where it stood in 2024,” said The Independent. If the world returned global health funding to its 2024 levels, though, “health innovations in the pipeline — like new vaccines, malaria control interventions, new maternal and neonatal care strategies — would save 12 million additional children by 2045,” said NPR.

“Over the last 25 years we’ve made incredible progress in global health, specifically for children,” Margaret Miller, a senior program officer at the Gates Foundation, said to The Washington Post. “It’s really tragic that it’s now at risk.”

