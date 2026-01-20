Childhood vaccines: RFK Jr. escalates his war

The health secretary cut the number of recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long railed against childhood vaccines
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just “put millions of American children needlessly at risk,” said Bloomberg in an editorial. Fulfilling “a
long-standing goal of his anti-vaccine supporters,” he cut the number of recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11 last week, dropping government support for kids getting shots for Covid, flu, hepatitis A and B, RSV, and meningitis. Kennedy ignored vaccine experts and relied on the fallacy that healthy kids “can handle routine infections,” so they don’t need protection. In the real world, it’s often only when kids are hospitalized with the flu, RSV, and other infectious diseases that underlying vulnerabilities are discovered. Many Democratic states plan to ignore his recommendations, but this blow to public vaccination “couldn’t come at a worse time,” with a virulent flu strain taking nine children’s lives and measles and whooping cough making a comeback. Congress should haul in Kennedy for a hearing and pose one simple question: “Why are the nation’s children being asked to bear all the risks of this reckless experiment?

Kennedy justified his change by saying it aligns us with Denmark, said Sheldon Jacobson and Janet A. Jokela in The Hill. But Denmark’s population of about 6 million is far smaller than the U.S.’s and not as economically diverse. Denmark’s universal health care system ensures that sick children can receive prompt, free treatment. With his willful
ignorance, Kennedy is guaranteeing that “there will certainly be more disease” across America.

