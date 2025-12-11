Democrat files to impeach RFK Jr.

Rep. Haley Stevens filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump
Kennedy has 'driven up health care costs' while 'tearing down the scientific institutions' Americans depend on, Stevens said
What happened

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of “abuse of authority and undermining of the public health.” Stevens, who is running for Senate in a competitive primary, previously called on Kennedy to resign.

She has also filed the “Stop RFK’s BS Act,” which would “reverse funding cuts Kennedy has overseen,” said The Hill.

Who said what

Kennedy has “driven up health care costs” while “tearing down the scientific institutions” Americans rely on, Stevens said in a press release. With Republicans in control of Congress, The New York Times said, it would be “close to impossible” for her “all but certainly futile” impeachment bid to “get a vote on the House floor or lead to a trial in the Senate.”

Stevens is “part of a growing group of House Democrats effectively going rogue by mounting impeachment efforts without support from party leadership,” Axios said. HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon accused her of “partisan theatrics” intended to “elevate” her “standing in a failing, third-rate Senate bid.”

What next?

Stevens said her effort was more than “political theater” and more substantive than the impeachment measures filed by Reps. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) and Al Green (D-Texas). But many Democrats expressed “frustration” at the move, Axios said. “You can’t swing a cat without hitting an impeachable offense in this administration,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif), but “it’s just deeply distracting and unproductive to make that our priority in this moment.”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

