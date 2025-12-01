RFK Jr. sets his sights on linking antidepressants to mass violence
The health secretary’s crusade to Make America Healthy Again has vital mental health medications on the agenda
In line with his rhetoric claiming there could be a link between vaccines and other medications and autism, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned his attention to another class of drugs he believes could be linked to acts of mass violence. Kennedy has recently reiterated his intention to study antidepressant medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.
Why is Kennedy scrutinizing antidepressants?
In November, Kennedy said that he would direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the “long-taboo question of whether SSRIs and other psychoactive drugs contribute to mass violence,” in a post on X. It was not the first time he insinuated a connection between antidepressants and violence. In late August, following a mass shooting at a school in Minnesota that led to the death of two students and dozens of injuries, Kennedy evoked a potential link. He promised to launch “studies on the potential contribution of some of the SSRI drugs, and some of the other psychiatric drugs that might be contributing to violence,” he said on Fox News. He also made similar claims during a conference announcing his “Make America Healthy Again” report on children, saying the National Institutes of Health would oversee the planned research.
Health officials have “long monitored the side effects of such drugs, which millions of people use,” said Politifact. While new research could supply fresh findings, “existing data points don’t reflect that SSRIs cause mass violence.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The idea that psychiatric medications can “set off mass shooters certainly isn’t new,” said Gizmodo. While Kennedy has claimed “scientists are afraid to study the topic,” several studies have “tried to look for a possible association between the use of these drugs and mass violence.” While none of the existing data support a causative link between the drugs and violence, suicidal ideation does appear to be a “substantial mental health factor.” That could explain why some research has found a potential link between antidepressant use and violence in general, said Ragy Girgis, a professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, to Gizmodo. They find a close relationship because “people who are suicidal or violent also have much worse depression.” People with worse depression are “more likely to be treated with antidepressant medications,” Girgis said. “But it’s not causative.”
What do experts think of RFK Jr.’s claims?
SSRIs are “generally safe and effective medications,” and there is “no overwhelming evidence that these drugs alone would cause patients who are taking them to commit acts of violence,” said Gregory Scott Brown, the chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Council on Communications, to Gizmodo. The California State Association of Psychiatrists issued a rebuttal of RFK Jr.’s attempt to link SSRIs to mass shootings during his remarks in September. “This is simply not true,” the CSAP said in a statement. What is most worrying is that “such statements can scare people away from getting the care they need and deserve.”
Sensationalism may lead people to try to blame SSRIs for mass shootings, Girgis said to Gizmodo. Reports of shooters taking psychiatric medication “tend to make the event more of a headline and more attention-grabbing.” That is “one reason there’s this attention bias to it.”
Equating SSRI users with violence risks unnecessarily stigmatizing mental health conditions, said Keith Humphreys, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, to Axios. There are “depressed people, people with schizophrenia, anxious people in every other country,” but they can not “get guns as easily as you can get them here,” he added. It is a “distraction from the real issue.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Death toll from Southeast Asia storms tops 1,000
speed read Catastrophic floods and landslides have struck Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia
-
Honduras votes amid Trump push, pardon vow
speed read President Trump said he will pardon former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who is serving 45 years for drug trafficking
-
49 political cartoons for November 2025
Cartoons Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump and the Epstein files, the government shutdown, the gilded White House ballroom, and more.
-
How medical imposters are ruining health studies
Under the Radar Automated bots and ‘lying’ individuals ‘threaten’ patient safety and integrity of research
-
RFK Jr. vaccine panel advises restricting MMRV shot
Speed Read The committee voted to restrict access to a childhood vaccine against chickenpox
-
Scientists are speeding up evolution
Under the radar Proteins can evolve in minutes
-
The app tackling porn addiction
Under the Radar Blending behavioural science with cutting-edge technology, Quittr is part of a growing abstinence movement among men focused on self-improvement
-
RFK Jr. shuts down mRNA vaccine funding at agency
Speed Read The decision canceled or modified 22 projects, primarily for work on vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory viruses
-
The science behind regrowing missing teeth
Under the Radar A series of recent breakthroughs may offer those with dental issues something to chew on
-
Scientists have identified 4 distinct autism subtypes
Under the radar They could lead to more accurate diagnosis and care
-
Kennedy's vaccine panel signals skepticism, change
Speed Read RFK Jr.'s new vaccine advisory board intends to make changes to the decades-old US immunization system