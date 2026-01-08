Mixed nuts: RFK Jr.’s new nutrition guidelines receive uneven reviews
The guidelines emphasize red meat and full-fat dairy
The Department of Health and Human Services’ updated nutritional guidelines, released Wednesday, are a stark departure from prior food pyramids. The guidelines, spearheaded by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are drawing eyes thanks to their emphasis on protein, specifically red meat and full-fat dairy products. But while the Trump administration says this new food pyramid will lead to a healthier American public, some medical experts are skeptical.
‘Untethered from scientific research’
The government’s new recommendations are basically the complete opposite of the old food pyramid, and the “now-inverted food pyramid prominently features a steak, an entire chicken, and whole milk up top, relegating carbs to the bottom point — minor real estate compared to the portion they occupied before,” said Mother Jones. But these recommendations are “untethered from scientific research” and “seem more aligned with a burgeoning source of dietary advice: hypermasculine influencers.”
The new pyramid was prepared with nutritionists who have “food industry ties,” said Axios, creating a potential conflict of interest. The push for a diet heavy on red meat “also comes at a time of soaring prices for beef and other foods and may be impractical for Americans on tight budgets.” Kennedy has also claimed to be ending the “war” on saturated fats, which health officials have long urged people to limit. But “some questioned how Kennedy could assert this” when the recommendations “maintain advice to limit intake to 10% or less of total calories.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Despite these criticisms, a “lot of the advice in the pyramid is sound,” said Slate. Additional protein “certainly does help build muscle and strength, and there’s at least some evidence it can aid in weight loss.” But most doctors are “very disappointed in the new pyramid that features red meat and saturated fat sources at the very top, as if that’s something to prioritize. It does go against decades and decades of evidence and research,” said Christopher Gardner, a nutrition expert at Stanford University, to NPR.
‘Eating real food’
Despite the clear skepticism from some health experts, others say the new recommendations could help Americans be healthier. The “overall focus on eating real food is great,” since the “majority of our diets come from ultra-processed foods that are linked to an array of chronic diseases,” said Lindsey Smith Taillie, a nutrition epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to PBS NewsHour. So the advice to eat whole foods could be “enormously helpful, both for policymakers and for your everyday consumer.”
Humans “need fat for basic cellular and biological functions in the body — fats, or lipids, are essential for creating cellular membranes, absorbing hormones and vitamins and regulating body temperature,” said Scientific American. And children could benefit from the change as well, some experts say. The focus on real foods "could have profound effects, as the majority of school lunches are coming from ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat and highly processed sources,” Taillie said to PBS NewsHour. And guidelines for added sugar restrictions, a common cause of obesity, are also “much more strict than previous recommendations.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
A running list of the international figures Donald Trump has pardoned
in depth The president has grown bolder in flexing executive clemency powers beyond national borders
-
Will regulators put a stop to Grok’s deepfake porn images of real people?
Today’s Big Question Users command AI chatbot to undress pictures of women and children
-
‘All of these elements push survivors into silence’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump HHS slashes advised child vaccinations
Speed Read In a widely condemned move, the CDC will now recommend that children get vaccinated against 11 communicable diseases, not 17
-
The truth about vitamin supplements
The Explainer UK industry worth £559 million but scientific evidence of health benefits is ‘complicated’
-
Health: Will Kennedy dismantle U.S. immunization policy?
Feature ‘America’s vaccine playbook is being rewritten by people who don’t believe in them’
-
Choline: the ‘under-appreciated’ nutrient
The Explainer Studies link choline levels to accelerated ageing, anxiety, memory function and more
-
RFK Jr. sets his sights on linking antidepressants to mass violence
The Explainer The health secretary’s crusade to Make America Healthy Again has vital mental health medications on the agenda
-
How music can help recovery from surgery
Under The Radar A ‘few gentle notes’ can make a difference to the body during medical procedures
-
Vaccine critic quietly named CDC’s No. 2 official
Speed Read Dr. Ralph Abraham joins another prominent vaccine critic, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
-
More adults are dying before the age of 65
Under the radar The phenomenon is more pronounced in Black and low-income populations