MAGA's push to impeach federal judges
Trump launches a 'stunning assault' on judicial branch
President Donald Trump isn't much interested in being checked or balanced by the judicial branch. He is calling for the impeachment of federal judges who have blocked or slowed his administration's efforts to shut down government programs and deport migrants. GOP members of Congress are heeding his call.
House Republicans have "unleashed an unprecedented flood" of impeachment charges aimed at judges who have raised Trump's ire, said Axios. Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against the government's deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans, is "at least the fifth federal judge" to face impeachment after ruling against the president. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said Boasberg had "compromised the impartiality of the judiciary, and created a constitutional crisis."
Trump is mounting a "stunning frontal assault" on the independence of the judicial system, former Judge J. Michael Luttig said at The New York Times. Boasberg "doesn't want to assume the role of president," Luttig said, but Trump does want to "assume the role of judge." But if Trump loses this war against the judiciary, it "could well cripple Trump's presidency and tarnish his legacy."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The judge is not the president'
Even before Trump started calling for impeachments, his supporters "seeded the ground" for a campaign against the judicial branch, said The Washington Post. After District Judge Carl Nichols blocked the firing of international aid workers, the right-wing influencer known as "Catturd" weighed in: "The judge is not the president. Ignore. Fire them all. Keep going," he wrote on X. Similar messages from other influential accounts have also argued that judges are "acting unconstitutionally and therefore should be ignored," said the Post. The message has "little legal basis" but may be potent in persuading a pro-Trump audience primed by years of messages about "election fraud and 'deep-state' corruption."
Congress has "impeached only a handful of federal judges" in American history, said Courthouse News Service. Just 15 judges have been impeached, and only eight have actually been removed from office. The Constitution allows judges to hold office for life, to be removed by impeachment only in cases where they have committed "high crimes and misdemeanors." In 2004, then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist said in a law review article that a judge's "judicial acts may not serve as a basis for impeachment." Trump disagrees.
Impeachment not 'appropriate'
Chief Justice John Roberts is pushing back, issuing a "rare statement" defending federal judges, said CBS News. Throughout American history, he said, "it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision." If judges make mistakes with their judicial reasoning in a ruling, Roberts said, the "normal appellate review" exists to correct the mistake.
Republicans are "eyeing other ways to rein in federal judges," said Politico. House Republicans are looking to advance a bill that would "crack down on the ability of lower-court judges to issue far-reaching injunctions." Such "sweeping decisions" by federal judges are worthy of "serious scrutiny," said Clare Slattery, spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Republicans will be "exploring potential legislative solutions in the weeks ahead."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Musk set to earn billions from Trump administration
Speed Read Musk's company SpaceX will receive billions in federal government contracts in the coming years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The best comedy tours to catch in 2025
The Week Recommends From Greg Davies to Katherine Ryan, these hilarious stand-ups are not to be missed
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 24, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - American education, Canadian election, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The history of Guantanamo Bay detention camp
The Explainer Trump wants to use the Cuban outpost as a deportation way station
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What's happening to Social Security under Trump?
Talking Points Measures make retirement, disability benefits harder to obtain
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
SCOTUS: A glimmer of independence?
Feature The Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid payments
By The Week US Published
-
Do rowdy town halls signal a GOP backlash?
Today's Big Question Some remorse, but Trump backers would not change their votes
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Judges tell Trump to rehire fired federal workers
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE team face a big setback in their efforts to shrink the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ed Martin: the US attorney taking on Trump's enemies
In the Spotlight He advocated for Jan. 6 defendants. Now Martin leads D.C. prosecutions.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What's at stake in the Mahmoud Khalil deportation fight?
Talking Points Vague accusations and First Amendment concerns
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why is a new Air Force One taking so long to build?
The Explainer Trump may look for alternatives for his new plane
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published