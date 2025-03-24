MAGA's push to impeach federal judges

Trump launches a 'stunning assault' on judicial branch

Illustration of a judge&#039;s gavel fitted in a guillotine
Throughout American history, said Chief Justice John Roberts, 'it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump isn't much interested in being checked or balanced by the judicial branch. He is calling for the impeachment of federal judges who have blocked or slowed his administration's efforts to shut down government programs and deport migrants. GOP members of Congress are heeding his call.

House Republicans have "unleashed an unprecedented flood" of impeachment charges aimed at judges who have raised Trump's ire, said Axios. Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against the government's deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans, is "at least the fifth federal judge" to face impeachment after ruling against the president. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said Boasberg had "compromised the impartiality of the judiciary, and created a constitutional crisis."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸