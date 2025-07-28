ICE builds detention camps and ramps up arrests

The Trump administration's deportation efforts continue

A Jamaican man is detained by federal agents after his immigration court hearing at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on June 9, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents are arresting immigrants during mandatory check-ins, as ICE ramps up enforcement following immigration court hearings
A man is detained by federal agents after his NYC immigration court hearing in June 2025
(Image credit: Adam Gray / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration accelerated efforts to build a network of massive ICE detention camps across the U.S. this week, even as lawmakers and human rights advocates detailed allegations of shocking conditions at overcrowded immigration jails in Florida. Detainees at three ICE facilities in the Miami area said they had to sleep on the floor in freezing, overcrowded cells. One detainee said they were chained with their hands behind them so they had to "bend down and eat with our mouths, like dogs." Another said that when inmates demanded medical attention, officers disabled a surveillance camera and used stun grenades on them. With many existing detention facilities well over capacity, the Trump administration has awarded a $1.26 billion contract to build a tent camp at Texas' Fort Bliss that would hold 5,000 beds.

