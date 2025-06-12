Marines, National Guard in LA can detain Americans

The troops have been authorized to detain anyone who interferes with immigration raids

Protesters in Los Angeles County
Some experts say the 'goal' may be to 'get Americans used to seeing troops in the streets of major cities'
What happened

The 700 Marines and 4,100 National Guard members President Donald Trump has deployed to Los Angeles, over the objection of state and local officials, have been authorized to detain but not arrest anyone who interferes with immigration raids or harasses federal agents during protests, military officials said Wednesday. The Marines are undergoing mission-specific training and will join National Guard members — some of whom are already accompanying ICE on the workplace raids that triggered the protests — within two days.



