Marines, National Guard in LA can detain Americans
The troops have been authorized to detain anyone who interferes with immigration raids
What happened
The 700 Marines and 4,100 National Guard members President Donald Trump has deployed to Los Angeles, over the objection of state and local officials, have been authorized to detain but not arrest anyone who interferes with immigration raids or harasses federal agents during protests, military officials said Wednesday. The Marines are undergoing mission-specific training and will join National Guard members — some of whom are already accompanying ICE on the workplace raids that triggered the protests — within two days.
Who said what
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, testifying at a Senate budget hearing Wednesday, "insisted the Pentagon's deployment of troops to Los Angeles was lawful," Politico said. "He just couldn't cite the law he was following."
Trump has not "initiated the Insurrection Act, so active-duty military would not be allowed to conduct any kind of law enforcement activity," and "detaining somebody could be considered an act of law enforcement," retired Marine Lt. Col. Gary Barthel, a former judge advocate general, told Military.com. And "The only justification for doing it is if you're trying to suppress people's right to protest the government's policies. And that's something that's done in China, Russia and North Korea, but it shouldn't be done in the United States."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Since returning to office, Trump has, "step by step, expanded domestic use of the military," testing "legal and political limits," The New York Times said. Some former military officials and other experts believe the "goal" may be to "get Americans used to seeing troops in the streets of major cities," allowing Trump to use the military to "quell unrest and dissent." Trump "promised to carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history and left-wing riots will not deter him in that effort," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.
What next?
A federal court in San Francisco will hold a hearing Wednesday on California's request for a restraining order against Marines and Guard members participating in law enforcement. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has sued to void Trump's deployment. As protests against ICE raids spread across the U.S., Hegseth told senators he could send troops to more cities "if there are other riots in places where law enforcement officers are threatened."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Southern Baptist meeting concludes with plan to pressure politicians
The Explainer The Southern Baptist Convention held major votes on same-sex marriage, pornography and more
-
June 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - due process, L.A. traffic, and more
-
Homework: Geoff Dyer brings 'a whole world' to life in his memoir
The Week Recommends Author writes about his experiences with 'humour and tenderness'
-
Youth Demand promises a 'revolution'
The Explainer New protest group picks up Just Stop Oil's mantle and vows to 'build a movement that is going to take control of the British state'
-
Why is ABC's firing of Terry Moran roiling journalists?
Today's Big Question After the network dropped a longtime broadcaster for calling Donald Trump and Stephen Miller 'world-class' haters, some journalists are calling the move chilling
-
'The attack doesn't need to be so blunt'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump vows 'very big force' against parade protesters
Speed Read The parade, which will shut down much of the capital, will celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday
-
Is Trump's LA troop deployment about order or authoritarianism?
Talking Points President: 'We're going to have troops everywhere.'
-
Smithsonian asserts its autonomy from Trump
speed read The DC institution defied Trump's firing of National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet
-
Trump sends Marines to LA, backs Newsom arrest
speed read California Gov. Gavin Newsom is filing lawsuits in response to Trump's escalation of the federal response to ICE protests
-
Deportations: A crackdown on legal migrants
Feature The Supreme Court will allow Trump to revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants