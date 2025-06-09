Trump foists National Guard on unwilling California
Protests erupted over ICE immigration raids in LA county
What happened
President Donald Trump mobilized the California National Guard to Los Angeles on Saturday over the objection of local officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Trump said his presidential memorandum was necessary to tackle the "lawlessness" in L.A. County after protests erupted over ICE immigration raids at Home Depots and other locations starting Friday.
As the protests escalated Sunday in response to the first 300 of 2,000 activated National Guard troops arriving at the downtown Metropolitan Detention Center, Newsom formally asked Trump to rescind the "unlawful" and unnecessary deployment, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty that seems intentionally designed to inflame the situation."
Who said what
Trump's "unorthodox use of a law aimed at quelling serious domestic unrest" or a foreign attack "appears unprecedented," The Washington Post said. The last president to deploy the National Guard domestically without a request from the state's governor was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965. Trump — who congratulated the National Guard for a "great job" in Los Angeles before the first troop arrived in the city — told reporters Sunday that "we're gonna have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Los Angeles and state police and federal agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators, some of whom threw water bottles and set at least four self-driving Waymo cabs ablaze. "Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight," Newsom said on MSNBC Sunday night.
It's "fanciful to think that raiding restaurants to snatch busboys, or Home Depot to grab stock clerks, won’t inspire a backlash," The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial, but Trump "knows Americans don't like protests that include burning tires" or "broad disruptions" of public order. Americans "routinely cause more property damage after their sports teams win or lose," The New York Times said in an editorial. The closest the U.S. has come to Trump's definition of rebellion is when his "own supporters (whom he incited, then mostly pardoned) sacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021," and he did not call out the National Guard then.
What next?
Trump's deployment is an "illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act," Newsom told MSNBC, "and we’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
June 9 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - free speech freeze, unfocussed Dems, and more
-
Are the UK and Russia already at war?
Today's Big Question Moscow has long been on a 'menacing' war footing with London, says leading UK defence adviser
-
The rise of 'vibe coding'
In The Spotlight Silicon Valley rush to embrace AI tools that allow anyone to code and create software
-
Supreme Court lowers bar in discrimination cases
speed read The court ruled in favor of a white woman who claimed she lost two deserved promotions to gay employees
-
Obamacare is under threat in Trump's tax bill
In the Spotlight Medicaid has been the main talking point, but Obamacare users could be at risk
-
Trump-Musk relationship implodes in taunts, threats
speed read Musk said Trump's multitrillion bill would cause a recession and accused the president of involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Trump may team with a tech company to create a database of Americans
In the Spotlight A recent report indicated that Trump is partnering with the tech company Palantir
-
Trump hits Africa, Middle East with new travel ban
Speed Read The travel ban bars visitors from 12 countries and restricts entry from seven
-
'The bilateral relationship has eroded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Elon Musk slams Trump's 'pork-filled' signature bill
speed read 'Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,' Musk posted on X
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day