Trump foists National Guard on unwilling California

Protests erupted over ICE immigration raids in LA county

National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom called the arrival of troops a 'serious breach of state sovereignty'
(Image credit: David Pashaee / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump mobilized the California National Guard to Los Angeles on Saturday over the objection of local officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Trump said his presidential memorandum was necessary to tackle the "lawlessness" in L.A. County after protests erupted over ICE immigration raids at Home Depots and other locations starting Friday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸