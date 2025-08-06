House committee subpoenas Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: A billboard in Times Square calls for the release of the Epstein Files on July 23, 2025 in New York City. Attorney General Pam Bondi briefed President Donald Trump in May on the Justice Department&#039;s review of the documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, telling him that his name appeared in the files.
A billboard in Times Square calls for the release of the Epstein Files on July 23, 2025
(Image credit: Adam Gray / Getty Images)
What happened

The House Oversight Committee Tuesday issued subpoenas to the Justice Department for documents related to its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican-led committee also demanded testimony or files from six former attorneys general, two former FBI directors, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

