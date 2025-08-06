House committee subpoenas Epstein files
The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline
What happened
The House Oversight Committee Tuesday issued subpoenas to the Justice Department for documents related to its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican-led committee also demanded testimony or files from six former attorneys general, two former FBI directors, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The Justice Department's decision last month to withhold much of the subpoenaed information has caused an enduring political headache for President Donald Trump, a former friend of Epstein.
Who said what
The subpoenas showed that "interest in the Epstein files is still running high," even with Congress "on a monthlong break," The Associated Press said. If the Justice Department fails to comply by an Aug. 19 deadline, it could "set up a high-profile clash" between the Trump administration and the GOP-led House over an "issue that has sharply divided Republicans," The New York Times said.
What next?
Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) was "required" to issue Tuesday's subpoenas following a bipartisan vote in a subcommittee last month, prompted by Democrats, Politico said. But the Bill Clinton summons "in particular seems more symbolic than substantive," as no former president has ever "testified to Congress under the compulsion of a subpoena."
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'
RFK Jr. shuts down mRNA vaccine funding at agency
Beatriz Williams' 6 timeless books about history and human relationships
Epstein: A boon for Democrats?
India rejects Trump threat over Russian oil
NY's Hochul vows response to Texas gerrymander
Texas Democrats exit state to block redistricting vote
Trump criticized for firing BLS chief after jobs report
Trump revives K-12 Presidential Fitness Test
El Salvador scraps term limits, boosting Nayib Bukele
Trump assigns tariffs, delays all except on Canada
