'Bawdy' Trump letter supercharges Epstein scandal

The Wall Street Journal published details of Trump's alleged birthday letter to Epstein

President Donald Trump walks to talk to the members of the media
'Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'
What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after the paper published details of what it called a "bawdy" 50th birthday letter Trump wrote for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, three years before Epstein was first arrested. The letter features a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, with Trump's signature scrawled "below her waist, mimicking pubic hair," the Journal said. It reads: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

