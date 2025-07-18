What is going on with Trump and the Epstein files?

US president has about-turned in the face of fury from his Maga base

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and Jeffrey Epstein
Scandal swirling around his late friend Jeffrey Epstein is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for President Trump
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has ordered the US Justice Department to unseal additional documents about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The president's about-turn comes "after days of sustained pressure from some of his most loyal supporters" for further disclosures in the case, said the BBC, and hours after he threatened to sue over a newspaper report claiming he once sent Epstein a "bawdy" birthday letter.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

