Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files
The president lashed out on social media following criticism of his administration's Jeffrey Epstein investigation
What happened
In a lengthy, angry post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump Wednesday lashed out at "PAST supporters" who are now criticizing his administration's handling of its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump claimed the growing furor over the Epstein files was a Democratic "SCAM," accusing his critics of having "bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line and sinker."
Also Wednesday, the Justice Department fired Epstein's federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey, without explanation, Politico reported.
Who said what
Trump's social media post was his "strongest rebuke" of his supporters yet, said CNN. Shifting blame onto the Democrats has "worked with his base in the past, but so far has not achieved its desired effect" this time around, said The New York Times.
The scandal threatens to "consume" the presidency, Trump ally and staunch Epstein "truther" Laura Loomer told Politico. The "best thing" Trump can do is "appoint a special counsel to handle" the case, she said.
What next?
MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is working to "force a vote" in the House requiring the full release of all Epstein documents, said CNN. But that vote "isn't expected to take place" until members return from their summer break in September.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
