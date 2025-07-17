Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files

The president lashed out on social media following criticism of his administration's Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Political commentator Rogan O&#039;Handley (C), aka DC Draino, US influencer Jessica Reed Kraus (L) and Chaya Raichik (R) carry binders bearing the seal of the US Justice Department reading &quot;The Epstein Files: Phase 1&quot; as they walk out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2025.
Political commentator DC Draino and US influencer Jessica Reed Kraus carry binders reading "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" as they walk out of the White House on February 27, 2025
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

In a lengthy, angry post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump Wednesday lashed out at "PAST supporters" who are now criticizing his administration's handling of its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump claimed the growing furor over the Epstein files was a Democratic "SCAM," accusing his critics of having "bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line and sinker."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

