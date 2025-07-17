Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files

What happened

In a lengthy, angry post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump Wednesday lashed out at "PAST supporters" who are now criticizing his administration's handling of its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump claimed the growing furor over the Epstein files was a Democratic "SCAM," accusing his critics of having "bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line and sinker."

Also Wednesday, the Justice Department fired Epstein's federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey, without explanation, Politico reported.

Who said what

Trump's social media post was his "strongest rebuke" of his supporters yet, said CNN. Shifting blame onto the Democrats has "worked with his base in the past, but so far has not achieved its desired effect" this time around, said The New York Times.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The scandal threatens to "consume" the presidency, Trump ally and staunch Epstein "truther" Laura Loomer told Politico. The "best thing" Trump can do is "appoint a special counsel to handle" the case, she said.

What next?

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is working to "force a vote" in the House requiring the full release of all Epstein documents, said CNN. But that vote "isn't expected to take place" until members return from their summer break in September.