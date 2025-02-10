A running list of Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversies

Exploring the Georgia Republican's long history of incendiary behavior

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a red dress, giving Donald Trump a thumbs up
Greene has endorsed violence and promoted conspiracy theories
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

Since her election to the House of Representatives in 2020, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has courted one controversy after another with her status as a high-profile supporter of President Trump often shielding her from consequences. House Democrats voted to remove her from her committee assignments in 2021 after some of her past rhetoric and associations were exposed by reporters. Now in her third term in the House, Greene's committee assignments were restored after Republicans won the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

The scandals have not bothered voters in her district. While she drew a primary challenger in 2022, Greene ran unopposed in the 2024 GOP primary and was reelected in the 2024 general election by nearly 30 points. She is now a major figure in Republican politics, even after her push to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) failed in May 2024. Greene's history of fiery behavior long predates her time in Congress, and includes extra-marital affairs, conspiracy theorizing and threats of violence against leading Democrats.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸