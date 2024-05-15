Is Marjorie Taylor Greene finished?

Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson failed, but it still left many of her fellow Republicans furious

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, leaves after a press conference on House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' endorsement of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves after a press conference on House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' endorsement of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, outside the US Capitol on May 1, 2024
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
Harold Maass, The Week US
By
published

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, tried to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) last week for allowing the approval of fresh aid for Ukraine. She failed, with Democrats joining most Republicans to defeat the motion to vacate in a lopsided 359-43 vote. Johnson said he appreciated the show of support and hoped "this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress."

Many of Greene's GOP colleagues booed her in what Newsweek described as a sign she has "lost Republicans." Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said his party's "decision to stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from plunging the House of Representatives and the country into further chaos is rooted in our commitment to solve problems for everyday Americans in a bipartisan manner." Trump, now campaigning to win back the White House, defended Johnson and warned that Greene's effort was stirring "chaos" at the wrong time, The New York Times reported. Greene has gone from the far-right fringes of the GOP caucus to a position of considerable influence as a voice of the MAGA faithful, but did she go too far this time?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Point Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Johnson Donald Trump Republicans Maga
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harold Maass, The Week US
Harold Maass, The Week US

Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸