Is Trump's tariffs plan working?

Trump has touted 'victories' but inflation is the 'elephant in the room'

Donald Trump holding a baseball cap that reads &quot;Trump was right about everything&quot;
Trump's tactics may be ugly, but they have 'tamed' China and crushed Europe
Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on more than 90 countries, as his deadline to strike trade deals passed this morning.

The US president signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on imports from dozens of trade partners, the latest development in the tumultuous tariff tactics he first announced in April.



