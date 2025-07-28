US and EU reach trade deal

Trump's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen resulted in a tariff agreement that will avert a transatlantic trade war

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at Trump Turnberry golf club
'You're going to pay more for your European imports'
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Jessica Hullinger
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Sunday struck a last-minute deal in Scotland to avert a major transatlantic trade war.

After months of tense talks, both sides agreed to a 15% U.S. import tariff on most EU goods — half the previously threatened rate. The EU will also spend $750 billion on U.S. energy products and invest a further $600 billion in the American economy over three years.

Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.

