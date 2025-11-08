5 cartoons of mass destruction about Dick Cheney’s legacy

Artists take on hall of fame, pearly gates, and more

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A final toast to Dick Cheney, one of the greats.&amp;rdquo; The characters toasting him with champagne are Pennywise the Clown, Thanos, Voldemort, the Alien, and Maleficent.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Dick Cheney arriving at the pearly gates. Air Force Two is in the background and a grumpy Cheney looks at his watch impatiently. An angel in the background looks confused and holds a Magic 8-Ball. St. Peter flips a coin and says, &amp;ldquo;I know, I know! But Liz Cheney is his daughter!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a living room where Dick Cheney is on a television screen with the words &amp;ldquo;Former V.P. Dick Cheney 1941-2025.&amp;rdquo; A woman points at the screen and says, &amp;ldquo;There were never any WMDs, were there?&amp;rdquo; A man missing a leg is in a wheelchair labeled &amp;ldquo;Iraq War Vets.&amp;rdquo; He responds, &amp;ldquo;If by WMD you mean, Who&amp;rsquo;ll Miss Dick, you&amp;rsquo;re right.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Dick Cheney is pictured in this cartoon. He has an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. Both are reading from lists. The angel says, &amp;ldquo;Well, you came out against Trump!&amp;rdquo; The devil says, &amp;ldquo;And you lied us into a war, and you shot your friend in the face&amp;hellip;Ha! I WIN!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Uncle Sam looks somberly at a monument which reads &amp;ldquo;Iraq War Fiasco. 2001-2011. One Million Dead.&amp;rdquo; A man next to him tries to hand him a book and quill pen to write a condolence for Dick Cheney. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Too soon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

