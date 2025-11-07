Political cartoons for November 7

Friday’s political cartoons include a party at Mar-a-Lago, a handy chart for ICE, the Republican train wreck and Nancy Pelosi's retirement

By
published

This cartoon is set at Mar-A-Lago where a sign out front advertises a Great Gatsby Party. A massive blue wave is on the left side of the image about to crash into the main building at Mar-A-Lago. A voice comes from a Donald Trump-like silhouette in the window which says, &amp;ldquo;Stop worrying! It&amp;rsquo;s not like I&amp;rsquo;m on the ballot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a masked ICE agent with handcuffs and a billy club leaning over to check the skin color of a young girl carrying a doll. The ICE agent holds a strip of colors that range from bright white to dark brown next to the girl&amp;rsquo;s face.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is the main character in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s dressed as a train engineer and stands in front of a literal train wreck labeled &amp;ldquo;Election Results.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;A preliminary investigation, conducted by me, has determined that this train wreck is someone else&amp;rsquo;s fault.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts the U.S. Capitol building on the left and a tourist-looking family on the right made up of a man, woman, and child. The family looks at a statue on top of the Capitol dome as the man reads from a guide book, &amp;ldquo;Placed up there in 1863, she wears a winged helmet and is believed to be Nancy Pelosi.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This four-panel cartoon is wordless and depicts a male magician in top hat tuxedo and with a wand doing a trick. A glass bottle sits on a table that looks like a map of Earth. The magician&amp;rsquo;s trick is to fill the bottle with water from his hand, but his wand catches fire in the third frame as the water and bottle heats up. The magician and bottle disappear in the final frame.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two donkeys stand on a square labeled &amp;ldquo;Off-Year election wins&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon, which is titled &amp;ldquo;Back to Square Won.&amp;rdquo; The donkeys look confused, point in different directions and say to each other, &amp;ldquo;OK, It&amp;rsquo;s been a while&amp;hellip;so, which way from here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Uncle Sam looks somberly at a monument which reads &amp;ldquo;Iraq War Fiasco. 2001-2011. One Million Dead.&amp;rdquo; A man next to him tries to hand him a book and quill pen to write a condolence for Dick Cheney. Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Too soon.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at a family&amp;rsquo;s dinner table where a young boy stands on a chair about to throw a sandwich at his sister, who is sticking out her tongue at him. The father looks angry. The mother is reading a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;Man who threw sandwich at federal agent acquitted.&amp;rdquo; She says to the boy, &amp;ldquo;Okay, but keep in mind you won&amp;rsquo;t have the benefit of a lawyer or a D.C. jury.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is drawn from the perspective of a person on the sidewalk in New York City near the Empire State Building, which looms in the background. A figure that looks like King Kong with Andrew Cuomo&amp;rsquo;s head is falling from the building and has lost his crown, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;Political Elite.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Dick Cheney is pictured in this cartoon. He has an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. Both are reading from lists. The angel says, &amp;ldquo;Well, you came out against Trump!&amp;rdquo; The devil says, &amp;ldquo;And you lied us into a war, and you shot your friend in the face&amp;hellip;Ha! I WIN!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

