Political cartoons for January 7

Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a large, wooden pirate ship named the U.S.S. Cash Cow with two dark flags. One has a skull and crossbones and the other the words &amp;ldquo;Trump Doctrine.&amp;rdquo; A voice from the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Venezuela&amp;rsquo;s democracy be damned! There be OIL to plunder.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a suit with a briefcase speaks to a woman who sits behind a desk. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sorry, President Trump is in a high-level conference right now picking a suitable nickname for Judge Hellerstein!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The political cartoon depicts two dumpsters on fire. The left dumpster has the word Venezuela on the side. Donald Trump stands in the right dumpster and says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re here to straighten this out&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled Crystal Ball. Father Time and Baby New Year stand next to a large glass globe with no snow in it and instead an angry man inside it. The angry man holds a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Global warming is a hoax!!!&amp;rdquo; Father Time says, &amp;ldquo;We call this a &amp;lsquo;no-snow globe.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A middle class man is struggling to lift a weight labeled &amp;ldquo;Co$t of living.&amp;rdquo; The man is up to his eyes in water labeled &amp;ldquo;Income Inequality.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;It Was Always About the Drugs.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is on his hands and knees with a cylinder tube in his nose. He&amp;rsquo;s snorting oil from a large pool of dark liquid named &amp;ldquo;Venezuelan Oil.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a war-torn piece of land in Venezuela where dozens of missiles and bombs have landed. However, they have not hit a target in the middle. The target is a box labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; A thought from the box says, &amp;ldquo;Missed me.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two women are at a classy New Year&amp;rsquo;s Eve party drinking a glass of champagne and eating appetizers. A man in the background stands near a table with lots of food to eat. People gathered together can be seen in other parts of the background. The woman on the right says to the other woman, &amp;ldquo;My only New Year&amp;rsquo;s resolution for 2026 is to make it look nothing like 2025.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a parody of the CBS logo that resembles an eye. In this version, Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s angry looking eye is to the left of the letters CBS.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Nicol&amp;aacute;s Maduro is in handcuffs and being led by two DEA agents. Maduro says, &amp;ldquo;So, what&amp;rsquo;s all this I&amp;rsquo;m hearing about the Epstein files?!&amp;rdquo; One of the DEA agents hustles him away and says, &amp;ldquo;MOVE! MOVE! MOVE!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸