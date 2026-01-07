Political cartoons for January 7
Wednesday's political cartoons include plundering pirates, nomenclature legislature, and more
Political cartoons for January 5
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include drug lords, AI consuming the news, and more
Political cartoons for January 4
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include a resolution to learn a new language, and new names in Hades and on battleships
Political cartoons for January 3
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include citizen journalists, self-reflective AI, and Donald Trump's transparency
Political cartoons for January 2
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include college football chaos, an AI baby new year, and Putin's 'peace' plan for Ukraine
Political cartoons for December 24
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Christmas in Greenland, grinchflation, and California floods
Political cartoons for December 23
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include an eye on CBS, cracking the middle class, and Donald Trump's name on everything
Political cartoons for December 22
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include energy bills, redacted files, and renaming the Washington monument
Political cartoons for December 21
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include Christmas movies, AI sermons, and more