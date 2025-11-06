Political cartoons for November 6

Thursday’s political cartoons include the Blue wave, Dick Cheney's legacy, and Zohran Mamdani's historic win

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Haunting of White House.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump in bed as a ghostly donkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Mid-terms&amp;rdquo; looms over him. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Beat it, loser!! Halloween is over! So very over. Everybody says so&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside Mar-A-Lago where a couple dressed in 1920s outfits is about to walk through the front gate near a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;The Great Gatsby Party.&amp;rdquo; Two men nearby drive a truck down the street that is shredding paper. The man going to the party says to his female companion, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s not confetti &amp;mdash; they&amp;rsquo;re shredding food stamps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This four-panel political cartoon is titled &quot;Cycle&quot; and is set at the beach. The first panel displays the words &amp;ldquo;Middle East Peace&amp;rdquo; written in the sand. The words gradually disappear and are gone as the ocean water washes over them. In the final frame, the words are being written again.

(Image credit: Luojie / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The cartoon depicts an angry Donald Trump in a T-shirt that resembles an &amp;ldquo;I Love NY&amp;rdquo; shirt. In Trump&amp;rsquo;s version, the heart for love has been replaced by a target. He says, &amp;ldquo;I told you not to vote for Mamdani.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A final toast to Dick Cheney, one of the greats.&amp;rdquo; The characters toasting him with champagne are Pennywise the Clown, Thanos, Voldemort, the Alien, and Maleficent.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Dick Cheney arriving at the pearly gates. Air Force Two is in the background and a grumpy Cheney looks at his watch impatiently. An angel in the background looks confused and holds a Magic 8-Ball. St. Peter flips a coin and says, &amp;ldquo;I know, I know! But Liz Cheney is his daughter!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A message to the billionaire class&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts the Statue of Liberty&amp;rsquo;s head at the lower right corner. Her hand is raised to resemble a hand giving the middle finger. The raised finger is Zohran Mamdani holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Blue Wave.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon shows a giant, wild creator made of metal and steel that is named &amp;ldquo;AI Data Centers.&amp;rdquo; It rampages over small people as it holds a plug. It says, &amp;ldquo;Give me your grid! I don&amp;rsquo;t care about your higher electricity bills or blackouts! I WANT POWER!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a living room where Dick Cheney is on a television screen with the words &amp;ldquo;Former V.P. Dick Cheney 1941-2025.&amp;rdquo; A woman points at the screen and says, &amp;ldquo;There were never any WMDs, were there?&amp;rdquo; A man missing a leg is in a wheelchair labeled &amp;ldquo;Iraq War Vets.&amp;rdquo; He responds, &amp;ldquo;If by WMD you mean, Who&amp;rsquo;ll Miss Dick, you&amp;rsquo;re right.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon depicts three battered and bruised elephants on a beach, as if they&amp;rsquo;ve been shipwrecked. A paper floats nearby with the words, &amp;ldquo;2025 vote&amp;rdquo; One elephant looks through a spyglass at the rolling ocean as another says, &amp;ldquo;Do you see a RED wave anywhere out there?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

