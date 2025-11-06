Political cartoons for November 6
Thursday’s political cartoons include the Blue wave, Dick Cheney's legacy, and Zohran Mamdani's historic win
The Week
-
-
Political cartoons for November 5
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 3
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include GOP gifts for billionaires, AI taking jobs from Americans, a ghost of Trump's past, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 2
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the 22nd amendment, homeless camps, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 1
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include insurance premiums, early voting in NYC, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 31
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, bombing boats, and Andrew Cuomo's big scare
-
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
-
Political cartoons for October 29
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays