What to know about the rampant Medicare scams

Once you turn 65, you become eligible for Medicare. This means access to federal health insurance coverage — but for some, it can also mean a slew of calls that are allegedly about Medicare coverage, but in actuality are an attempt by scammers to get ahold of personal information.

While “seniors have long been targeted by fraudsters claiming to offer enhanced Medicare plans or to be Medicare officials,” these types of calls “seem to be on the rise,” said The New York Times . In the last year, “complaints about them to Better Business Bureaus have increased 40%,” said the Times, citing Melanie McGovern, the director of public relations for the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

If these calls (or emails or text messages ) are something you have experienced or worry about experiencing in the future, here is what to know.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What are common Medicare scams to look out for?

Often, Medicare scams “claim to offer a Part C plan or say a beneficiary’s card is expiring,” said the Times. Scammers have also “impersonated doctor offices or claimed to need information to prevent an interruption of coverage.” You might alternatively get a call from “someone claiming to be from Medicare, the Social Security Administration or your state’s insurance department” informing you that “you need to get a new Medicare card or replace a paper card with a plastic chip card,” said Forbes .

Other “telltale warning signs” of a Medicare scam include being told you are eligible for a refund because of a change in your plan, or getting “offers involving no-cost medical supplies, medical care or prescription medications ,” said the National Council on Aging (NCOA), a nonprofit that serves seniors.

As a general rule of thumb, it is “important to understand that a Medicare representative will not call you out of the blue,” said Healthline . That is something you typically have to initiate.

How can you protect yourself against Medicare scammers?

While staying abreast of common Medicare scams can help you stay safe, scammers are always coming up with new schemes. As such, it is smart to apply some general best practices to protect yourself:

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do not give out your personal information. This includes basics like your Social Security number, banking details and login information but also your Medicare number. “Avoid giving this to anyone but your doctor, pharmacy or people who work with Medicare to assist beneficiaries,” said NCOA.

Do not fall for threats or persuasion. Remember: “If you qualify for benefits, you won’t lose them just because you fail to sign up for a plan,” said Forbes.

Do not click on unfamiliar links. Convincing as they can sometimes seem, “do not respond to unexpected emails or text messages or click on any links they contain,” said NCOA.

Do not forget to review your benefit statements. If they string together enough information, scammers “might be able to charge a company that does not exist for products and services that the victim didn’t ask for, doesn’t need and may not ever receive,” said the Times. As such, checking your statements for any suspicious or unfamiliar charges is vital to stay on top of potential fraud.