Political cartoons for November 9

Sunday’s political cartoons include a ripoff, and the land of opportunity

This is a two panel political cartoon with an elephant in a suit and tie in both panels. On the left, he says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t hate on billionaires!&amp;rdquo; and raises his hands. On the right he looks angry as he points and says, &amp;ldquo;Poor people are ripping them off!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Dick Cheney is the main character in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s floating through the clouds in bed drooling and reading a story to George W. Bush, who is illustrated like a child with his thumb in his mouth and wearing pajamas. The story Cheney reads is named &amp;ldquo;Tales of the Inquisition&amp;rdquo; with an ax on the front cover and a hooded inquisitor on the back. Elephants float past the clouds in the background.

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is set in a GOP Strategy Session where six older men who all look like Strom Thurmond-esque Republicans are seated at a table. There is a chalkboard behind them filled with names and recent events, including: Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Heritage Foundation, Paul Ingrassia&amp;rsquo;s Nazi Streak, Elon Musk Salute, Bannon Salute, Young Republicans Text Chat: I Love Hitler, Swastika flags in GOP Rep. Offices, Very Fine People on Both Sides, Poisoning the Blood&amp;mdash; DJT.&amp;rdquo; One man stands to speak and says, &amp;ldquo;Gentlemen, operating under the premise that there are no problems, only opportunities, it&amp;rsquo;s safe to say we have a Nazi opportunity.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

