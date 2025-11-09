Political cartoons for November 9
Sunday’s political cartoons include a ripoff, and the land of opportunity
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
A ‘golden age’ of nuclear power
The Explainer The government is promising to ‘fire up nuclear power’. Why, and how?
-
Massacre in Darfur: the world looked the other way
Talking Point Atrocities in El Fasher follow decades of repression of Sudan’s black African population
-
Trump’s trade war: has China won?
Talking Point US president wanted to punish Beijing, but the Asian superpower now holds the whip hand
-
5 true blue cartoons about the 2025 elections
Cartoon Artists take on election results blame game, a message for the billionaires, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 8
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include narco boats, and the new Lincoln monument
-
5 cartoons of mass destruction about Dick Cheney’s legacy
Cartoon Artists take on hall of fame, pearly gates, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 7
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include a party at Mar-a-Lago, a handy chart for ICE, the Republican train wreck and Nancy Pelosi's retirement
-
Political cartoons for November 6
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the Blue wave, Dick Cheney's legacy, and Zohran Mamdani's historic win
-
Political cartoons for November 5
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 3
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include GOP gifts for billionaires, AI taking jobs from Americans, a ghost of Trump's past, and more