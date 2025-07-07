Will Europe pivot to Asia on trade?

It could be an attempt to sidestep the impact of Trump's tariffs

The EU has long 'moved in lockstep' with the United States to present a united front against Beijing on trade
Europe is considering all its options as President Donald Trump prepares to end the 90-day pause on the massive new tariffs he announced in April. One possible strategy for the European Union could be pivoting to Asia as a primary trade partner.

"'Goodbye Trump, hello Asia" is Europe's new trade plan, said Politico. EU President Ursula von der Leyen wants Europe to team up with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — a 12-country trade group that includes Japan and Australia — to form a "coalition of the willing" that currently accounts for 30% of world trade. The plan would demonstrate that free trade is "possible on a rules-based foundation," said von der Leyen.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

