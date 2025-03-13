Trump trade war heats up as Canada, EU retaliate

The president imposes 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in an effort to revive US manufacturing, though it may drive up prices for Americans instead

President Donald Trump
Trump 'risks igniting a global trade war' and juicing US inflation
(Image credit: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday imposed blanket 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, prompting immediate retaliatory measures from Canada and the European Union. Trump said Wednesday afternoon that he would "of course" respond to the EU countermeasures with more tariffs. "Whatever they charge us with, we're charging them," he said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸