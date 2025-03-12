Trump's tariffs: is EU's retaliation the best move?

Global US levy on steel and aluminium imports has the EU hitting back but the UK keeping options open

Illustration of an American eagle attacking a Chinese export container
'No exemptions': the US has now targeted China, Canada, Mexico the UK and the EU with tariffs
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the US have come into effect today: a 25% levy "with no exceptions or exemptions".

The EU followed China's lead and immediately imposed counter-tariffs. But the UK – which had fervently hoped to be the exception to Trump's tariff rule – is taking a "pragmatic" approach" to the "disappointing" move. Britain is "rapidly negotiating a wider economic agreement with the US", and will keep "all options on the table", said business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸