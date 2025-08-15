Trump said to seek government stake in Intel
The president and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reportedly discussed the proposal at a recent meeting
What happened
The Trump administration is in talks with Intel to take a stake in the chipmaker, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reportedly discussed the proposal at a White House meeting on Monday.
Who said what
The deal would be Trump's latest move to "blur the lines between state and industry," especially in the chip sector, Bloomberg said. In eight months of such "blunt interventions," Trump has "made himself the biggest decision-maker for one of the world's most economically and strategically important industries," The New York Times said. He has "threatened to take away government grants" and impose steep tariffs, successfully demanded a 15% cut of AMD and Nvidia chip sales to China and "turned the careful planning of companies historically led by engineers into a game of insider politics." Trump called for Tan's ouster last week, claiming he was "highly conflicted" by investments in China.
It is "unusual, but not unprecedented, for the government to consider taking stakes in companies that aren't in financial distress," the Journal said. And selling a stake of Intel to the government could relieve "political pressure" on the "beleaguered" Tan.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Details of how the deal would be structured "are still being hashed out," the Journal said, and the proposal "is still in early stages and could fall apart."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Supreme Court allows social media age check law
Speed Read The court refused to intervene in a decision that affirmed a Mississippi law requiring social media users to verify their ages
-
It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Border agents crash Newsom redistricting kickoff
Speed Read Armed federal Border Patrol agents amassed outside the venue where the California governor and other Democratic leaders were gathered
-
Switzerland could experience unique economic problems from Trump's tariffs
In the Spotlight The current US tariff rate on Switzerland is among the highest in the world
-
US to take 15% cut of AI chip sales to China
Speed Read Nvidia and AMD will pay the Trump administration 15% of their revenue from selling artificial intelligence chips to China
-
Jaguar's Adrian Mardell steps down: a Maga mauling
Speed Read Jaguar Land Rover had come under fire for 'woke' advertising campaign
-
NFL gets ESPN stake in deal with Disney
Speed Read The deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and gives ESPN ownership of NFL Network
-
Is Trump's tariffs plan working?
Today's Big Question Trump has touted 'victories', but inflation is the 'elephant in the room'
-
Samsung to make Tesla chips in $16.5B deal
Speed Read Tesla has signed a deal to get its next-generation chips from Samsung
-
FCC greenlights $8B Paramount-Skydance merger
Speed Read The Federal Communications Commission will allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance
-
Tesla reports plummeting profits
Speed Read The company may soon face more problems with the expiration of federal electric vehicle tax credits