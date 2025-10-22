Warner Bros. explores sale amid Paramount bids
The media giant, home to HBO and DC Studios, has received interest from multiple buying parties
What happened
Warner Bros. Discovery said Tuesday it was fielding “unsolicited interest” from “multiple parties” and had initiated a “review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
The announcement was the “first acknowledgement of a (metaphorical) ‘For Sale’ sign hanging from the iconic WB water tower,” The Hollywood Reporter said.
Who said what
The media giant, home to iconic brands like HBO and DC Studios, said earlier this year it planned to split into two separate companies, one focused on streaming and studios and the other on cable. But “it’s also been fielding takeout interest from the newly merged Paramount Skydance,” said CNBC. “Netflix and Comcast are among the interested parties,” too, but it is “unclear how serious” that interest might be. Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose 11% following Tuesday’s announcement.
A purchase of WBD by the Larry Ellison–backed Paramount Skydance “would place CNN and CBS, two legacy news brands, under the same roof,” The Washington Post said. A merger that big, The Associated Press said, “could attract antitrust scrutiny — but like other recent mega-mergers and proposed transactions, could find success under the Trump administration.” WBD earlier this week rejected a second takeover bid from Paramount, which had been trying to “pre-empt a potential bidding war” for WBD’s studio and streaming unit, The Wall Street Journal said.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Despite setting off a “media free-for-all,” WBD is “dual-tracking,” preparing for its planned split next year while entertaining its “come-and-get-it pitch” to rivals, Semafor said. CEO David Zaslav “has told associates that he wanted to proceed with the split,” the Journal said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Proposed Trump-Putin talks in Budapest on hold
Speed Read Trump apparently has no concrete plans to meet with Putin for Ukraine peace talks
-
Trump demands millions from his administration
Speed Read The president has requested $230 million in compensation from the Justice Department for previous federal investigations
-
The WW2 ‘massacre’ dividing Senegal and France
Under the Radar A new investigation found the 1944 Thiaroye attack on ‘unarmed’ African soldiers was ‘premeditated’, and far deadlier than previously recorded
-
Gold tops $4K per ounce, signaling financial unease
Speed Read Investors are worried about President Donald Trump’s trade war
-
Electronic Arts to go private in record $55B deal
speed read The video game giant is behind ‘The Sims’ and ‘Madden NFL’
-
Trump proposes ending quarterly earnings reports
Speed Read The SEC would have to approve any changes
-
Rupert Murdoch's conservative son wins succession battle
Speed Read Lachlan Murdoch will get control over the media empire that includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal following his father's death, while his siblings will receive payouts
-
Why are global postal services cutting off package delivery to the US?
Today's Big Question 'Uncertainty' around new tariff rules halts small-dollar imports
-
New York court tosses Trump's $500M fraud fine
Speed Read A divided appeals court threw out a hefty penalty against President Trump for fraudulently inflating his wealth
-
Trump said to seek government stake in Intel
Speed Read The president and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reportedly discussed the proposal at a recent meeting
-
US to take 15% cut of AI chip sales to China
Speed Read Nvidia and AMD will pay the Trump administration 15% of their revenue from selling artificial intelligence chips to China