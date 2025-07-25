FCC greenlights $8B Paramount-Skydance merger

The Federal Communications Commission will allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance

The Paramount Studios in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Eric Thayer / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Jessica Hullinger
By
published

What happened

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday approved Skydance's $8 billion acquisition of Paramount, paving the way for "one of the most highly scrutinized media deals in the last decade," said The New York Times.

Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

