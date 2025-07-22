Is Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' cancellation an omen of something worse?

CBS said its decision to end the talk show was strictly business. But the timing and nature of the announcement has some observers wondering if there's more at play behind the scenes.

Photo composite illustration of Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump, a test card, broadcast tower and CBS logo
An iconic talk show is coming to an abrupt end, leaving some to ask whether the decision to cancel Colbert's "The Late Show" was about more than just money
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
The abrupt cancellation of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" has left critics crying foul. The show had never shied away from acerbic political barbs, leading some to wonder if the surprise announcement by CBS was motivated by more than just the network's stated financial concerns. CBS parent company Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a 2024 lawsuit from President Donald Trump in what Colbert called a "big fat bribe" on air just days before his show was canceled. Paramount is currently petitioning the Trump administration's FCC for approval of a planned merger with production company Skydance Media.

With a year to go before "The Late Show" takes its final curtain call, is Colbert's cancellation part of the ordinary ebb and flow of network television? Or is his show a canary in the coal mine amid increased political repression by the Trump administration?

