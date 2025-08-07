Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions

Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
The 'economic fallout' of Trump's 'monthslong tariff threats has begun to create visible damage for the US economy'
What happened

President Donald Trump's tariffs on more than 90 U.S. trading partners went into effect this morning, the White House said. On top of the new import taxes, which range from 10% to 41%, Trump Wednesday signed an executive order raising his tariff on Indian imports to 50%, from 25%, due to the country's purchasing of Russian oil. He also said he would slap a "tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors" unless "you're building in the United States."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

