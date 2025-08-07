Trump's global tariffs take effect, with new additions
Tariffs on more than 90 US trading partners went into effect, escalating the global trade war
What happened
President Donald Trump's tariffs on more than 90 U.S. trading partners went into effect this morning, the White House said. On top of the new import taxes, which range from 10% to 41%, Trump Wednesday signed an executive order raising his tariff on Indian imports to 50%, from 25%, due to the country's purchasing of Russian oil. He also said he would slap a "tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors" unless "you're building in the United States."
Who said what
Trump's "punishing new tariffs" escalated a "global trade war that he has started" and insists will "help reset trade relationships that he deems unfair," bring in new tax revenue and revive U.S. manufacturing, The New York Times said. "I think the growth is going to be unprecedented," Trump said Wedneday.
But "so far, there are signs of self-inflicted wounds to America," The Associated Press said. The "economic fallout" of Trump's "monthslong tariff threats has begun to create visible damage for the U.S. economy," ushering in slower growth, rising prices and stalled hiring.
The "effective average tariff rate on all imported goods now stands at roughly 18% versus 2.3% last year," The Wall Street Journal said. That's the highest rate since 1934, and it will cost U.S. households an average of $2,400 a year, the nonpartisan Yale Budget Lab estimated.
What next?
The additional 25% tariff for India won't take effect until Aug. 27, so "both India and Russia might have time to negotiate," the AP said. For the U.S., the fallout from Trump's trade war won't be "made for television where it's this explosion," Brad Jensen, an economist at Georgetown University, told the outlet. "It's going to be fine sand in the gears and slow things down."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
August 7 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include the presidential fitness test, NPR cuts, and parental discretion at the WNBA
-
Can Donald Trump get Zelensky and Putin into the same room?
Today's Big Question Trump might get the leaders together for a photo op but brokering a peace deal won’t be easy
-
Alan Davies: Think Ahead – 'gifted' comedian's first stand-up show in a decade
The Week Recommends The QI panellist 'rawly' discusses childhood abuse in this 'compelling' show
-
House committee subpoenas Epstein files
Speed Read The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for its Jeffrey Epstein files with an Aug. 19 deadline
-
Eighty years after Hiroshima: how close is nuclear conflict?
Today's Big Question Eight decades on from the first atomic bomb 'we have blundered into a new age of nuclear perils'
-
Epstein: A boon for Democrats?
Feature Democrats' push to release the Epstein files splits the GOP, sending the House into an early summer recess
-
India rejects Trump threat over Russian oil
Speed Read The president said he would raise tariffs on India for buying and selling Russian oil
-
NY's Hochul vows response to Texas gerrymander
Speed Read Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to play ball with redistricting that favors the Democrats
-
Tariffs: Is Trump winning his trade war?
Feature Trump secures a new trade deal as Europe agrees to 15% tariffs
-
ICE in the fields
Feature American agriculture relies on undocumented workers. What happens now that they're being deported?
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion