India rejects Trump threat over Russian oil

The president said he would raise tariffs on India for buying and selling Russian oil

Children in India draw posters about U.S.-India relations under President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump Monday said he would "substantially" raise tariffs on India for "buying massive amounts of Russian oil" and "selling it on the open market for big profits," elaborating on his threat last week to impose a penalty on top of a 25% tax for Indian imports. "They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," he said on social media Monday.



