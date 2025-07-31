Trump sets new tariff rates as deadline nears

New tariff rates for South Korea, Brazil and India announced

President Donald Trump unveils tariffs in April
The president's self-imposed deadline for trade deals has arrived
What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday announced new tariff rates for South Korea, Brazil and India ahead of his self-imposed Friday deadline for trade deals. He also imposed a 50% tax on the import of copper products and ended an exemption for direct-to-consumer imports worth less than $800.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

