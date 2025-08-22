'I have a secret trick to beat the crowds at national parks'

'It's hard to discern what it actually means'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'One sentence in the Constitution is causing America huge problems'
David French at The New York Times
Many of the "Constitution's flaws remain hidden when America is governed by decent men but become obvious and dangerous when it is not," says David French. Nowhere are "those flaws more apparent than in Article II, the article that created the American presidency. We should consider a change." It "immediately raises two questions: What is executive power? And crucially, what are its limits?" Our "nation is not supposed to have coequal branches. Congress is supposed to reign supreme."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Why we often blame violent acts on mental illness'
Victor Petreca at Time
Within "hours of any mass shooting, high-profile murder, or targeted attack, a familiar speculation about the perpetrator's mental state begins," says Victor Petreca. The "verdict is in before the facts: This person must be mentally ill." This "reflexive response serves a comforting, but dangerous, purpose." It "provides the rest of us with the reassuring fiction that such acts stem from a diagnosable condition rather than from the darker possibilities that exist within ordinary human behavior."
'Putin must return Ukraine's children'
Irwin Redlener at Newsweek
This is "precisely the moment for Vladimir Putin to demonstrate that he is serious about ending the war in Ukraine," says Irwin Redlener. Imagine "if the Russian leader were to announce not only a commitment to peace but also an unconditional pledge to return the 20,000 Ukrainian children his forces have illegally abducted." There "must be no ambiguity: A credible peace agreement requires the unconditional return of every abducted child. Anything less would legitimize kidnapping."
'I have a secret trick to beat the crowds at national parks'
Abby McIntyre at Slate
What national park "sorcery allowed us to beat the crowds in peak season? All it took was an alarm clock," says Abby McIntyre. The "early bird gets the worm, and the early national parks visitor gets a hassle-free experience." That "means you are going to have to get up early, especially if you are staying far away from the park, but the reward is more than worth it." Get in "early, and you’ll still have a good time."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump lambasts crime, but his administration is cutting gun violence prevention
The Explainer The DOJ has canceled at least $500 million in public safety grants
-
Florida erases rainbow crosswalk at Pulse nightclub
Speed Read The colorful crosswalk was outside the former LGBTQ nightclub where 49 people were killed in a 2016 shooting
-
New York court tosses Trump's $500M fraud fine
Speed Read A divided appeals court threw out a hefty penalty against President Trump for fraudulently inflating his wealth
-
'It's our financialized economy in miniature'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'That message may seem unimpeachable'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Enforcement of rulings remains spotty at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump warms to Kyiv security deal in summit
Speed Read Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Trump's support for guaranteeing his country's security 'a major step forward'
-
'This is exactly what technology should be doing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Ukraine, European leaders to meet Trump after Putin talks
Speed Read Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week
-
It is 'beyond time for us to seek bipartisan solutions' for Afghanistan
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'We cannot rely on starving individuals to control their own refeeding'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day