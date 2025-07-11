Trump uses tariffs to upend Brazil's domestic politics

By slapping a 50% tariff on Brazil for its criminal investigation of Bolsonaro, the Trump administration is brazenly putting its fingers on the scales of a key foreign election

A man holds a sign with images of US President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that reads &quot;Enemies of the people&quot; during a demonstration calling to tax the super-rich and demanding the end of the six-day workweek in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 10, 2025
Trump uses his latest 'Liberation Day' tariff to demand political favors for a disgraced foreign leader
(Image credit: Miguel Schincariol / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz
By
published

President Donald Trump's surprise announcement on Wednesday that the White House planned to levy a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports has sent shockwaves through both countries, leaving consumers and producers scrambling to assess the full impact.

But as Trump made clear, the tariffs aren't borne of economic necessity, since the United States currently runs a trade surplus with Brazil. Instead, the proposed fees are a vector for political leverage on behalf of former Brazilian President and MAGA ally Jair Bolsonaro, who is under investigation for attempting to overturn his 2022 electoral loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Rafi Schwartz
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

