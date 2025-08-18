Black women are being pushed out of the workforce en masse

Employment data shows hundreds of thousands of Black women have left the labor market over the past few months. What's behind this mass exodus?

Photo composite illustration of Black women in various professions
The drop in participation isn't a 'coincidence,' but the immediate 'result of federal policy choices'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

As the American economy moves through choppy global waters of its own making, new data suggests that the country's precarious financial markets have already begun leaving one crucial demographic behind: Black women, some 300,000 of whom are estimated to have left or been squeezed out of the labor force since this spring. Occurring in such a short and volatile period of economic uncertainty, the seismic drop in Black women participating in the job market has alarmed economists and sociologists alike.

Not a 'coincidence' but the 'result of federal policy choices'

While factors such as "inflation, student loan debt, automation, and underrepresentation in growing tech sectors" have all contributed to the exodus, a "less-discussed" element is the "widening network gap faced by Black women," Forbes said. Industry programs focused on mentorship and professional sponsorships are "often perceived to be DEI or DEI-adjacent," and accordingly risk being "halted in the current climate." That poses a unique danger to Black women for whom DEI was "never just a buzzword" but an "entry point," a "lifeline," and "sometimes the only safety net in a corporate culture that wasn't built to sustain Black women," said Ebony. The growing prevalence of artificial intelligence in the workplace may also be "making the problem worse," Forbes said. Many of the AI programs used by companies in their recruitment process can "exacerbate existing biases" and contribute to "hiring gaps" for Black women.

A 'troubling sign' for the economy

Claims of American economic resilience notwithstanding, the plummeting share of Black women — and Black participation overall — in the labor force is a "troubling sign," in general, USA Today said. "The Black unemployment rate is always the first to go up," said Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Chief Economist Gbenga Ajilore to the outlet. "That's always the canary in the coal mine."

With more than half of Black households financially "led by breadwinner mothers," the labor market exodus means families lose their "economic foothold," said MSNBC. This in turn threatens "housing stability, consumer spending and educational outcomes for children," resulting in "systemic losses" instead of mere "isolated setbacks." The 2% drop in Black women's labor force participation over the past several months has "sucked over $37 billion out of U.S. GDP," said gender economist Katica Roy at ABC News. This is the economic cost of "gender policy ignorance."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

