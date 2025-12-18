Trump aims to take down ‘global mothership’ of climate science
By moving to dismantle Colorado’s National Center for Atmospheric Research, the White House says it is targeting ‘climate alarmism’
For more than half a century, the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, has been a premier hub for climate and planetary science. That stands to change, however, as the Trump administration announced plans this week to begin “breaking up” the facility for being “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought on X. News of the center’s dismantling, however, has prompted fierce pushback from advocates who warn that closing the facility would mark a catastrophic milestone for the field of climate science.
‘Symbolic of the actual destruction of knowledge’
The NCAR has been vital for critical research on “long-term atmospheric changes, global warming, air pollution, wildfires, extreme weather and geomagnetic storms,” said NBC News. Scientists there have also played “pivotal roles” in “improving weather forecasts, air quality predictions, and models of wildfire behavior, flooding and drought risk.” By targeting “one of the world’s leading climate research labs,” said USA Today, the White House plans to “identify and eliminate what it calls ‘green new scam research activities.’” What the White House deems the center’s “vital functions,” including advanced weather modeling, “will be moved to another entity or location.”
The center has played a “key role in developing the science of climate modeling and the measurement of climate observations” for decades, said Michael Mann, director of Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, at Politico. Closing the NCAR “very much undermines” the nation’s standing in climate sciences and is “symbolic of the actual destruction of knowledge.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The NCAR is “quite literally our global mothership,” said atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe on X. Losing the center would be akin to “taking a sledgehammer to the keystone holding up our scientific understanding of the planet.”
Dismantling and dispersing the NCAR would “set back our nation’s ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to” extreme weather, said Antonio Busalacchi, the president of the NCAR’s parent group, the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, in a statement following Vought’s announcement.
Possible political punishment
The closure of the center dovetails with the White House’s ongoing effort to dismantle the nation’s scientific institutions at large. Still, climate researchers have “expressed suspicions that climate research is not the only reason NCAR has been targeted,” said CNN. Instead, some observers speculate that the closure stems from the White House’s “anger over Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ (D) refusal to release” prominent 2020 election denier Tina Peters from prison. Last week, Trump announced he’d pardoned Peters for her role in working to subvert the 2020 elections, although it’s “unclear whether Trump has that authority, because she was not convicted in federal court,” said The Washington Post.
Asked whether Trump’s frustration with Polis was a factor in the NCAR closure, the White House “did not deny the connection,” said CNN. “Maybe if Colorado had a governor who actually wanted to work with President Trump,” a White House official said to the network, “his constituents would be better served.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Oscars jump to YouTube after decades at ABC
Speed Read The awards show will be broadcast worldwide on YouTube starting in 2029
-
Jack Smith tells House of ‘proof’ of Trump’s crimes
Speed Read President Donald Trump ‘engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,’ hoarded classified documents and ‘repeatedly tried to obstruct justice’
-
House GOP revolt forces vote on ACA subsidies
Speed Read The new health care bill would lower some costs but not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies
-
Why does White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have MAGA in a panic?
TODAY’S BIG QUESTION Trump’s all-powerful gatekeeper is at the center of a MAGA firestorm that could shift the trajectory of the administration
-
Hegseth rejects release of full boat strike footage
Speed Read There are calls to release video of the military killing two survivors of a Sept. 2 missile strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat
-
Is MAGA melting down?
Today's Big Question Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Laura Loomer and more are feuding
-
DOJ targets ‘disparate impact’ avenues of discrimination protection
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By focusing solely on ‘intentional discrimination,’ the Justice Department risks allowing more subtle forms of bias to proliferate
-
Are Donald Trump’s peace deals unraveling?
Today’s Big Question Violence flares where the president claimed success
-
Will Trump’s $12 billion bailout solve the farm crisis?
Today’s Big Question Agriculture sector says it wants trade, not aid
-
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem might not be long for Trumpland
IN THE SPOTLIGHT She has been one of the most visible and vocal architects of Trump’s anti-immigration efforts, even as her own star risks fading
-
What role will Trump play in the battle over Warner Bros. Discovery?
Today’s Big Question Netflix and Paramount fight for the president’s approval