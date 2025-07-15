Trump threatens Russia with 'severe tariffs'

The president also agreed to sell NATO advanced arms for Ukraine

Donald Trump shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington
What happened

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will send "top-of-the-line weapons" to Ukraine via NATO countries, in a package expected to include Patriot air defense batteries. He also threatened Russia with "severe tariffs" of up to 100% if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, and said the U.S. could impose "secondary sanctions" on Russia's oil customers.

