ATACMS, the long-range American missiles being fired by Ukraine

President Joe Biden has authorized their use for the first time in the war

An ATACMS missile is launched during a training exercise in New Mexico in 2021.
An ATACMS missile is launched during a U.S. military training exercise in New Mexico in 2021
(Image credit: John Hamilton/U.S. Army via AP)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
The Ukrainian military has a new weapon in its arsenal, as President Joe Biden has given permission for Ukraine to begin firing U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Russia. The Ukrainians wasted no time and shot at least six of these missiles at a weapons facility in Russia's Bryansk region, according to officials from Russia and Ukraine. Russia shot down five of these missiles, which were launched on the war's 1000th day.

Ukraine's approval by the Biden administration to use ATACMS missiles represents a significant reversal of course; the White House has previously restricted Ukrainian forces from using the long-range missile system against Russian targets. But with no end to the war in sight — and Biden preparing to cede the presidency to Donald Trump — the U.S. is hurriedly increasing its wartime assistance in the region.

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

