Ukraine fires ATACMS, Russia ups hybrid war
Ukraine shot U.S.-provided long-range missiles for the first time and Russia threatened retaliation
What happened
Ukraine fired U.S.-provided long-range missiles into Russia for the first time Tuesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin officially lowered his country's threshold to use nuclear weapons. The U.S. and Europe said they were more concerned about Russia accelerating its hybrid warfare campaign against NATO countries.
President Joe Biden, who recently approved Ukraine's use of ATACMS missiles inside Russian territory, also agreed Tuesday to provide Kyiv with "nonpersistent" anti-personnel land mines to defend its eastern flank.
Who said what
The U.S. said Ukraine fired seven or eight ATACMS missiles about 70 miles into Russia's Bryansk region early Tuesday, hitting an ammunition depot, and Russia shot down two. Ukraine said the missiles destroyed warehouses storing artillery shells, glide bombs and several kinds of missiles. Russia said it shot down five ATACMS and damaged a sixth.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As Russia threatened retaliation for the U.S. ATACMS, European countries suggested Russia orchestrated the disabling of undersea data cables between Sweden and Lithuania on Sunday and Finland and Germany on Monday. Western officials said Russia also plotted to firebomb U.S.-bound airplanes, sabotage military installations and instigate arson attacks in Europe.
The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the U.K. Tuesday jointly condemned "Moscow's escalating hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries." The "likely motive" behind such sabotage is to "spread panic, bind security resources, and increase pressure on Western governments by boosting political parties who are campaigning against the massive aid provided to Ukraine," The Wall Street Journal said.
What next?
The U.S. mines should be "delivered soon," the BBC said. "Russia is attacking Ukrainian lines in the east with waves of troops, regardless of the casualties that they're suffering," one U.S. official said to The Washington Post. "These mines were made specifically to combat exactly this."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Wicked fails to defy gravity
Talking Point Film version of hit stage musical weighed down by 'sense of self-importance'
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 20, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - mountaineering, an even match, and more
By The Week US Published
-
New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Wyoming judge strikes down abortion, pill bans
Speed Read The judge said the laws — one of which was a first-in-the-nation prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy — violated the state's constitution
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US sanctions Israeli West Bank settler group
Speed Read The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Amana, Israel's largest settlement development organization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Gaetz ethics report in limbo as sex allegations emerge
Speed Read A lawyer representing two women alleges that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, and one witnessed him having sex with minor
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Europe pick up the slack in Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Trump's election raises questions about what's next in the war
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden allows Ukraine to hit deep in Russia
Speed Read The U.S. gave Ukraine the green light to use ATACMS missiles supplied by Washington, a decision influenced by Russia's escalation of the war with North Korean troops
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What does the G20 summit say about the new global order?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's election ushers in era of 'transactional' geopolitics that threatens to undermine international consensus
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Sri Lanka's new Marxist leader wins huge majority
Speed Read The left-leaning coalition of newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake won 159 of the legislature's 225 seats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published