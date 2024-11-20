Ukraine fires ATACMS, Russia ups hybrid war

Ukraine shot U.S.-provided long-range missiles for the first time and Russia threatened retaliation

Range of Ukraine&#039;s ATACMS inside Russia
Range of Ukraine's ATACMS inside Russia
(Image credit: Murat Usubali / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Ukraine fired U.S.-provided long-range missiles into Russia for the first time Tuesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin officially lowered his country's threshold to use nuclear weapons. The U.S. and Europe said they were more concerned about Russia accelerating its hybrid warfare campaign against NATO countries.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

