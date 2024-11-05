Incendiary device plot: Russia's 'rehearsals' for attacks on transatlantic flights

Security officials warn of Moscow-backed 'sabotage campaign' in retaliation for continued Western support for Ukraine

A plane takes off from Heathrow, 2022
The 'covert Russian operation' ultimately aimed to start fires aboard cargo or passenger aircraft flying to the US and Canada, according to reports
(Image credit: Damien Meyer / AFP via Getty Images)
Western security officials believe a series of incendiary devices that started fires in British and German warehouses over the summer were "dress rehearsals" for a potential Russian attack on transatlantic flights.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that devices – disguised as electric massage machines from Lithuania, containing a highly flammable "magnesium-based substance" – that ignited at DHL logistics hubs in Leipzig and Birmingham in July were part of a "covert Russian operation" that ultimately aimed to start fires aboard cargo or passenger aircraft flying to the US and Canada.

