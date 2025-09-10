What will bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table?
With diplomatic efforts stalling, the US and EU turn again to sanctions as Russian drone strikes on Poland risk dramatically escalating conflict
Peace in Europe seems further away than at any time since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.
Far from forcing a ceasefire between Vladimir Putin and Kyiv, Donald Trump's return to the White House has seen an escalation in Russian aerial attacks, culminating in this morning's dramatic drone incursion into Poland.
"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. "A weak response now will provoke Russia even more – and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Recent attempts to bring Russia to the negotiating table have focused predominantly on diplomatic efforts. By sending his envoys to meet directly with Russian negotiators and "literally rolling out the red carpet for Putin", Trump believed he "could reset the bilateral relationship", said Alexandra Vacroux in the Los Angeles Times. "It did. But not the way Trump intended."
Last month's Alaskan summit "convinced the Russians that the current administration is willing to throw the sources of American global power out the window". At the same time, Putin has positioned Russia at the centre of a new global power alliance, alongside China and India.
The Kremlin has insisted on its own "security guarantees" before laying down arms. These "reflect a list of grievances" that Putin refers to in shorthand as "the root causes" of the war, said The New York Times. They include a guarantee Ukraine will never join Nato, limits on Ukraine's military capabilities and, most contentiously, to be part of any international security guarantees provided to Kyiv, "which analysts have equated with the fox guarding the henhouse".
Western efforts to craft a security deal for Ukraine without considering the Kremlin's position make them unlikely to succeed, said Samuel Charap, a Russia expert at RAND Corporation, a security research organisation in Washington.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Putin knows his maximalist demands are unpalatable to Ukraine and many of its allies, but he believes he is slowly winning on the battlefield so has little reason to broker a ceasefire agreement while he still holds out hope of a major breakthrough that will secure Moscow better terms – or even the collapse of Ukraine's defences.
The alternative, as set out by Kęstutis Budrys, Lithuania's foreign minister, this morning, is a ramping up of sanctions which "must strike at the heart of the Kremlin's war economy".
"In fact," said Vacroux, "the Kremlin indicated a readiness to talk with Trump about the war only when Trump threatened 'very, very powerful' sanctions in mid-July".
What next?
Amid "frustration within the White House at the difficulty of brokering a peace deal" – and perhaps acknowledging that sanctions may be the quickest way to bring the war to an end – the Financial Times reported Trump has made an "extraordinary demand" that the EU follow the US on imposing tariffs on India and China for buying Russian oil and gas.
European capitals have been discussing potential secondary sanctions aimed at escalating economic pressure on Russia, but "many are nervous given the EU's trade relations with Beijing and New Delhi".
"It's a question of, do the Europeans have the political will to bring the war to an end?" one US official said. "Any of these things will of course be costly, and for the president to do it, we need our EU partners and ideally all of our partners with us. And we'll share the pain together."
Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption.
-
Why social media is obsessed with cortisol
In The Spotlight Wellness trend is the latest response to an increasingly maligned hormone
-
Peter Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal' in birthday note
Speed Read The UK's ambassador to Washington described the late convicted paedophile as an 'intelligent, sharp-witted man'
-
A Spinal Tap reunion, Thomas Pynchon by way of Paul Thomas Anderson and a harrowing Stephen King adaptation in September movies
the week recommends This month's new releases include 'Spinal Tap II,' 'One Battle After Another' and 'The Long Walk'
-
The mission to demine Ukraine
The Explainer An estimated quarter of the nation – an area the size of England – is contaminated with landmines and unexploded shells from the war
-
Ottawa Treaty: why are Russia's neighbours leaving anti-landmine agreement?
Today's Big Question Ukraine to follow Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as Nato looks to build a new ‘Iron Curtain' of millions of landmines
-
How drone warfare works
The Explainer From Ukraine to Iran, it has become clear that unmanned aircraft are rapidly revolutionising modern warfare
-
How long can Nato keep Donald Trump happy?
Today's Big Question Military alliance pulls out all the stops to woo US president on his peacemaker victory lap
-
How far would Russia go for Iran?
Today's Big Question US air strikes represent an 'embarrassment, provocation and opportunity' all rolled into one for Vladimir Putin
-
How the Israel-Iran conflict broke out
The Explainer Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear and missile programmes was years in the planning
-
What happens if Israel attacks Iran?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israel is 'ready to strike' and Tehran has plans for counterattacks against the US as nuclear talks appear deadlocked
-
Are the UK and Russia already at war?
Today's Big Question Moscow has long been on a 'menacing' war footing with London, says leading UK defence adviser