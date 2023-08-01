Do sanctions work?

Economic sanctions have become the go-to response to the misdeeds of rival powers, rogue nations, despots, and evil-doers of all sorts. The coup leaders in Niger are the latest targets, with neighboring West African nations imposing financial penalties and threatening force unless ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is returned to office. The United States and Western allies have hammered Russia with sanctions since it invaded Ukraine, and China over its trade policies. Washington recently blacklisted 20 people in the Maldives for allegedly providing financial support to ISIS.

Some commentators have gone so far as to say the United States has become "addicted to sanctions." The New York Times notes that the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions list had 912 names on it in 2000. By 2021, that figure had jumped to 9,421. The Treasury Department slapped more than 2,500 sanctions against Russia, including companies and individuals linked to its war machine, after President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But sanctions aren't exactly a quick fix, particularly when the goal is to disable or topple a hostile regime. "Weren't the sanctions supposed to plunge the ruble into a death spiral?" Salon recently asked. The U.S. has enforced a broad trade embargo against Cuba since 1960, but more than six decades later the Caribbean island is still run by the Communist government handed down by the late Fidel Castro. North Korea faces long-standing, crushing sanctions, but it's still testing missiles and nukes. Is all this financial punishment doing any good?

Sanctions hurt the wrong people

The price of wheat has skyrocketed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions designed to punish Moscow, said Anuradha Chenoy at The Nation. Russia is still raining missiles onto Ukraine, and the four companies that control 70% to 90% of the global grain trade — Archer Daniel Midland, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus — are gorging themselves on fattened profits. Meanwhile, "food grains became unaffordable and 345 million experience acute food insecurity." Putin has not changed, but "Africa has become collateral damage in the sanctions game."