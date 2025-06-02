Is the EU funding Russia more than Ukraine?

EU remains the largest importer of Russian fossil fuels despite sanctions aimed at crippling Kremlin's war effort

Avaaz activists and young Ukrainians demonstrate with a giant peace sign and &#039;Stop Putin&#039;s oil &#039; in front of EU institution buildings in Brussels
Official EU imports of Russian oil had fallen by 90% by the end of last year but illicit imports complicate the picture
(Image credit: Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)
By
published

"Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine," Donald Trump told the US Congress in March.

"Trump has not been known for his statistical accuracy, but on this occasion, he may be right," said Al Jazeera.

