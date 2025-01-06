Is Russia's 'shadow fleet' attacking Western infrastructure?

Built to evade sanctions, but sabotage may be next

Composite illustration of an oil tanker, Vladimir Putin, nautical chart and text from Finland&#039;s National Bureau of Investigation
The shadow fleet "threatens security and the environment, while funding Russia's war budget"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
Maybe you've heard of the "hybrid war" — Russian-sponsored attacks on European infrastructure, apparently designed to undermine support for Ukraine. Now the maritime equivalent is emerging: the "shadow fleet."

Finnish officials say a "Russia-affiliated vessel" named the Eagle S appears to have cut an undersea power line that runs between Finland and Estonia, said NPR. The tanker is suspected of being part of the shadow fleet, an armada of ships of "uncertain ownership" that has been used to help Russia evade oil sanctions. The Eagle S is registered in the Cook Islands but had "set off from Russia" the day before the line was severed. Russia is "stepping up pressure against the West," said Janne Riihelainen, a Finnish national security columnist.



Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

